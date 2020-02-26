A house fire Friday evening on Old Paris Road in Owings caused damage to a house. No injuries were reported. According to Sgt. Bryce Callis of the North Beach Volunteer Fire Department, crews were initially dispatched around 8:20 p.m. “They found a fire in the back bedrooms and made a quick knock on the fire,” Callis stated in a posted report. “Tower 1 laddered the entire structure, opened up the inside and ventilated. The fire was under control quickly.” Crews from the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department also helped battle the blaze. According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Harmony Road and Old Paris Road were shut down in both directions for approximately one hour. The cause of the blaze was not reported.
MARTY MADDEN