A two-alarm fire at Tidewater Dental on H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby early Thursday morning caused heavy damage to the two-story building, state investigators reported.
Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office spokeswoman Emily Whitty told The Calvert Recorder that investigators were at the scene for more than seven hours after the blaze erupted trying to determine the cause.
“So far there’s no evidence to indicate the cause was anything criminal,” said Whitty, adding the investigators employed an accelerant detection canine during the preliminary probe. “There are numerous possibilities as to the cause.”
No injuries were reported, said Whitty. The blaze was reported around 1 a.m. and crews from several Calvert County fire departments and one from St. Mary’s were dispatched.
Whitty said the structure’s second story appears to be completely destroyed. A monetary damage figure had not been determined at press time.
“It’s still being assessed,” Whitty said.
“It is with a heavy heart that we have to report Tidewater Lusby has suffered a fire this morning,” Tidewater Dental staff posted on the dental chain’s Facebook page Thursday. “We have unfortunately lost pretty much our entire office. We are so saddened by this unfortunate news, but we will ensure all patients are taken care of. We will be calling all patients tomorrow [Friday] to get them rescheduled to one of our other locations.”
MARTY MADDEN