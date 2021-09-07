Huntingtown fire

Seventy-five fire fighters were dispatched to this Monday morning house fire in Huntingtwn.

 MARYLAND STATE FIRE MARSHAL'S OFFICE PHOTO

A fire early Monday morning on Ridge Road in Huntingtown resulted in injuries to a firefighter and caused $225,000 damage to a one-and-a-half story home, state investigators reported.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the residents were awakened by the activation of a smoke detector and were able to safely escape the home.

The preliminary cause of the Sept. 6 fire remains under investigation.

The injuries to the firefighter are described in an investigation notice as nonlife-threatening. The blaze originated in the basement.

Seventy-five firefighters brought the flames under control in 40 minutes, according to the fire marshal's office.

MARTY MADDEN

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews