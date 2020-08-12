Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department’s former chief, Wayne Hardesty, was mourned on Saturday, Aug. 8, during services which included a procession up Route 2/4. Hardesty, who was 59, died July 31.
According to the Prince Frederick VFD, Hardesty began his service with Calvert’s volunteer responders in 1978. He served in the U.S. Army during the early 1980s. He joined the Prince Frederick VFD in 1985.
Hardesty worked for Calvert County government for several years.
“When he wasn’t working for the county he was volunteering for the county,” said Commissioner Earl “Buddy” Hance (R) during Tuesday’s meeting of the Calvert County commissioners. Hance noted that Hardesty worked at the county detention center and then for the department of public safety.
“Wayne was instrumental in starting the Prince Frederick VFD fire prevention program,” an online tribute stated. “If you saw the big trailer traveling down the road, chances are Chief Hardesty was the one driving to another event to help educate the kids. Two years in a row — 1998 and 1999 — Wayne was awarded the Maryland State Firefighter of the Year and he received many other awards over the time that followed. He managed the national smoke detector program in 2000 and oversaw 5,000 smoke alarm installments in the tri-county area over a two-year period."
The Saturday procession — from Rausch Funeral Home in Port Republic to the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department — passed by the site where the new Prince Frederick VFD building is under construction. Local fire officials recalled that Hardesty was “incredibly excited” about the project and “would often check in on the progress.”
Prince Frederick VFD officials added, “we will miss him and remember him on the day our new doors open.”
Hardesty is survived by his wife, two children, three grandchildren, his mother and two brothers. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department.
MARTY MADDEN