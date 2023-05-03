December fire at North Beach Public Works Building

This fire, which occurred Dec. 29 at the North Beach Public Works Building, was, according to investigators, sparked by an overcharged electric vehicle.

 NORTH BEACH VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT PHOTO

The latest fire hazard to prey on people’s minds may be in your garage or maybe even in your pocket. The proliferation of battery products and the potential dangers they and the increasingly larger items, such as battery-operated vehicles, was the subject of a presentation Tuesday made by Calvert County’s Department of Public Safety and local volunteer firefighters.

“Lithium-ion batteries pose a significant risk in fire situations due to their potential to release harmful chemicals, such as hydrogen fluoride and carbon monoxide when exposed to heat,” James W. Richardson, fire, rescue and emergency medical services division chief stated in a memo to the county commissioners. “The risk associated with lithium-ion batteries is further compounded by the fact that they are often found in consumer products such as laptops, smartphones and electric vehicles, which are widely used in our daily lives. Firefighters need to be equipped with proper training, tools and safety gear to handle incident involving lithium-ion batteries.”


Twitter: @MartySoMdNews