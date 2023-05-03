The latest fire hazard to prey on people’s minds may be in your garage or maybe even in your pocket. The proliferation of battery products and the potential dangers they and the increasingly larger items, such as battery-operated vehicles, was the subject of a presentation Tuesday made by Calvert County’s Department of Public Safety and local volunteer firefighters.
“Lithium-ion batteries pose a significant risk in fire situations due to their potential to release harmful chemicals, such as hydrogen fluoride and carbon monoxide when exposed to heat,” James W. Richardson, fire, rescue and emergency medical services division chief stated in a memo to the county commissioners. “The risk associated with lithium-ion batteries is further compounded by the fact that they are often found in consumer products such as laptops, smartphones and electric vehicles, which are widely used in our daily lives. Firefighters need to be equipped with proper training, tools and safety gear to handle incident involving lithium-ion batteries.”
Michael Farrell, a firefighter with the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the committee researching the lithium-ion battery issue, gave the commissioners and overview of the risks the new technology poses.
Farrell stated the batteries “charge faster, last longer, are lighter” and provide “higher power density.” The risk comes from the gas and liquid within the battery. Due to demand and cost concerns, Farrell said some lithium-ion batteries are made cheaper than others, creating a “buyer beware” situation.
The batteries are used on golf carts, motorized wheelchairs, electric bikes, smartphones, tablets, power tools and toys.
The firefighter noted how the potential of “thermal runaway” can have a domino effect on other cells within the battery, sparking flames that spread rapidly and emit a noxious gas.
“These batteries are being discharged and recharged every day,” he said. “The reality is [fires] are infrequent but when they do occur they are highly volatile and are causing a tremendous amount of risk.”
St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department Chief William B. Lankford said Calvert’s firefighting community is taking a “proactive approach” to address the potential hazard posed by lithium-ion batteries.
Huntingtown’s fire department recently hosted an eight-hour training session on lithium-ion batteries and plans to provide education for the public on the issue.
“Water is the best way to extinguish these fires,” said Lankford, who cautioned, “it sometimes takes thousands of gallons of water.”
Lankford told the commissioners his department is hoping to purchase a device that can mitigate vehicle battery fires but puncturing the enflamed battery and flooding the cell with water.
Longtime volunteer firefighter Monty Parks, who works for the public safety department as the fire and rescue coordinator, told the board planning and zoning is working with the local fire companies to identify any new high voltage plugs.
The commissioners expressed concerns about state mandates regarding additional solar farms, a movement that may wrest some of the county’s zoning authority away in order to satisfy the state’s renewable energy mandates.
County Attorney John Norris told the board the statewide trend is “pushing solar into the rural communities to feed back into the urban areas.”
Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) mentioned that the Maryland Association of Counties had a presentation at a recent meeting that warned of the potential dangers of solar farms and charging stations.
“When you buy a Tesla, they’re not going to tell you what that thing can do to you,” said Hance, who quickly added, “We’re not trying to stop people from buying electric cars.”
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) suggested the board hold a work session on solar farms with a presentation from a state expert.
“The verbiage out there is pretty scary,” he said.
Commissioner Mark Cox Sr. (R) asked about the “North Beach incident,” in reference to a blaze that occurred Dec. 29 last year at the town’s public works building. That fire originated in an electric vehicle stored in the garage, which sustained heavy smoke damage.
“Did we learn anything from that?” Cox asked.
“It was an overcharged vehicle,” said Mike Clark of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department.
In their posted report on the incident, North Beach Volunteer Fire Department officials urged all owners of electric vehicles not to leave them unattended while charging.
The commissioners pledged their support for the volunteer firefighters in further educating the public on battery safety.