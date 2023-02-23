The Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen's Association Convention's traditional parade is coming to Prince Frederick on April 30. Last year's event, which included this marching unit, was held in Lexington Park.
It has been nearly 20 years since Main Street in Prince Frederick has been the venue for a parade. Such an event is planned for Sunday, April 30, as part of the 76th annual Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association Convention. The two-day event will be hosted by the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department.
Pat Hassler, president of Prince Frederick VFD, told Southern Maryland News that in addition to fire and rescue vehicles from around the region, several other organizations are likely to participate. Hassler said local Naval Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps students will be presenting the colors and local high school marching bands are being invited. A local car club and the motorcycle group the Nam Knights are also expected to be part of the event.
Hassler will be installed as the regional association’s president during the convention, which will be held April 29 and 30. Events will be held at three different venues.
The memorial service will be held at Calvert High School, according to event information posted on the fire department’s website. A meeting and dinner will follow the service at Prince Frederick firehouse.
"On the day of the parade, apparatus registration will be at the Calvert High School main parking lot," the event description states. "The reviewing stand will be in front of the Calvert County Courthouse, 175 Main Street. This is where spectators can begin gathering, lining the sides of Main Street. After units pass the reviewing stand, they are to continue down Main Street and turn right onto Old Field Lane and proceed past Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department. Festivities following the parade will be held at the Calvert County Fairgrounds.”
Local fire departments are asked to send completed RSVP forms as well as parade and contest registrations by email the the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department no later than April 14. The email address for sending those documents is Convention2023@pfvfd.org.
Anyone with questions concerning the two-day event may call 410-430-3348.