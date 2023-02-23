Regional firemen's parade coming to Prince Frederick

The Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen's Association Convention's traditional parade is coming to Prince Frederick on April 30. Last year's event, which included this marching unit, was held in Lexington Park.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

It has been nearly 20 years since Main Street in Prince Frederick has been the venue for a parade. Such an event is planned for Sunday, April 30, as part of the 76th annual Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association Convention. The two-day event will be hosted by the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department.

Pat Hassler, president of Prince Frederick VFD, told Southern Maryland News that in addition to fire and rescue vehicles from around the region, several other organizations are likely to participate. Hassler said local Naval Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps students will be presenting the colors and local high school marching bands are being invited. A local car club and the motorcycle group the Nam Knights are also expected to be part of the event.


Twitter: @MartySoMdNews