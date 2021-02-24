The progress of the warehouse project underway by the group End Hunger in Calvert County was the subject of a public hearing at Tuesday’s commissioners’ meeting.
The organization, which distributes food to local food banks throughout Southern Maryland, forged a partnership with Calvert County government in July 2019 after the county was awarded an $800,000 community development block grant from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. The purpose of the grant was to support End Hunger’s planned construction of a 21,000-square-foot building on the campus of Chesapeake Church in Huntingtown that will serve as a distribution center for the organization.
Part of the grant agreement was for county commissioners to receive an update on the project via public hearing. No public comment was offered during the hearing.
Months after the agreement was made and the grant was procured, the coronavirus pandemic presented challenges that have significantly impeded the project’s progress.
“The COVID-19 pandemic created unique challenges in the community as social distancing and prevention measures were implemented,” a progress report from the county’s community resources department stated. The report noted End Hunger “redistributed energy” and in its temporary warehouse in Prince Frederick continues to distribute “kid-friendly” food to Calvert’s families in need.
“This program was done in partnership with Calvert County government to address the increased need in food supportive services as a result of COVID-19,” the report noted. Also stated in the summary was the group’s distribution of “434,444 meals since March 16, 2020.”
“This warehouse is going to be a large part of the post-pandemic recovery,” the Rev. Robert Hahn, senior pastor at Chesapeake Church, said. “Even when this disease and infections have been curbed there will still be people who need a ton of food.”
Hahn said the distribution center at his church “will be the hub of all of Southern Maryland.”
The block grant report noted the construction project began in December. All the permits were obtained along with site plan approval during the spring. Gradient Construction LLC was contracted for the project, which was originally estimated to cost $3.6 million.
Hahn reported some “circumstantial setbacks” and “rolling shutdowns” have slowed the project. Those include heavy rain and the rising cost of steel.
“We are only purchasing American steel,” said Hahn, who explained that commitment has limited the list of vendors.
“We’ve been hit with an 18% increase in the price of steel,” said Hahn, who added that “the project is over budget.”
in addition to the grant money, End Hunger is also raising money to get the warehouse project completed. The target date for completion is sometime in late 2022, Hahn said.
“We all look forward to getting together to cut that ribbon,” Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) said.
Commissioner Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins (R) praised the project as “an example of getting things done. You leverage a grant that is government money but continue to raise money on private resources.”
“It’s been a partnership,” said Hahn, who added that the organization’s 2020 efforts were evidence of “the momentum created by the grant.”
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews