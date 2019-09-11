Everyone wants free, food and family-friendly. With an eye to the upcoming weekend, the third Taste the Beaches offers all those and more.
For this year’s outing, Taste the Beaches will host close to 100 vendors noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Kellam’s Field in Chesapeake Beach.
“We have about 70 vendors. There are about 20 food vendors,” Marti Gilpin, Chesapeake Beach office and community involvement coordinator, said. “It is a little mind-boggling.
There will be plenty of choices for food.
“It is a little bit of everything,” Gilpin said. “We have Mama Lucia’s, the Hook & Vine, Trader’s Seafood Steak and Ale as our local menus. We have Green Street and Scorpion Breweries. We have The Wheel Store and the Whistle Stop Winery. We have everything; candy, ice cream, popcorn. A little bit of everything.”
But there will also be a variety of other vendors to keep people’s interest while they let the food settle before their next taste.
There are some clothing options. There are soaps and essential oils. There will be jewelry,” Gilpin said. “It is pretty big this year. We will have the fish mobile here and the Chesapeake Mermaid and some children’s things. We have a little something for everyone.”
For more information, call 410-257-2230.
ACLT to hold Save the Land event
American Chestnut Land Trust will hold a Sip the Beer/Save the Land fundraiser 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at 676 Double Oak Road in Prince Frederick.
Sample local breweries and gourmet food, play corn hole or yard pong, and music by Dylan Galvin.
Proceeds support ACLT’s work to protect and care for the land and waterways.
Beer tasting tickets are $20 online, $25 at the door.
Participants must be 21 years of age.
For more information, contact Miriam Gholl at 410-414-3400, or miriam@acltweb.org, or go to www.acltweb.org or http://bit.ly/SipSave.
CCMA to hold wealth workshop
The Calvert County Minority Alliance will hold a workshop titled Wealth Creation Tips and Strategies for Businesses and Individuals 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Calvert Library Prince Frederick, 850 Costley Way in Prince Frederick.
Participants will learn strategies to build wealth, financial planning options, strategies to exit their business, and options for retirement. Speakers include Donald Anderson of Taylor and Anderson, and Edsel M. Brown, Jr. of the Edsel M. Brown, Jr. Group. The CCMBA program runs through June 30, 2020. Activities will focus on marketing and developing its members and providing opportunities for the overall Southern Maryland business community. For more information, email info@ccmba.org, or go to www.ccmba.org.
Breezy Point beach cleanup planned
The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation will host a community cleanup day to protect the Chesapeake Bay 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Breezy Point Beach & Campground, 5300 Breezy Point Road in Chesapeake Beach.
“Breezy Point Beach & Campground is a loved vacation spot in Calvert County and we strive to ensure that it is clean and safe for all of us,” Parks & Recreation director Shannon Nazzal said.
The event is being held in support of International Coastal Cleanup Day started by the nonprofit environmental advocacy group Ocean Conservancy. Registration is encouraged. Call 410-535-0259.
Hospice to hold volunteer training
Calvert Hospice will hold its next volunteer training 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16; 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17; and 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.
Volunteers are needed to visit with patients and give family members a break, help in the office, work at the shoppe, facilitate support groups and more. Participants must attend all three sessions.
Deadline to register is Wednesday, Sept. 25.
For more information, contact Amanda Peterson at 410-535-0892, ext. 4003, or apeterson@calverthospice.org. To download an application, go to https://calverthospice.org/volunteer.
Vendors needed for annual PRAD event
Vendors have until Friday, Sept. 20 to submit an application for Calvert Marine Museum’s Patuxent River Appreciation Day, which will celebrate its 42nd year on Oct. 12.
Booths in the arts and crafts show are available for $50. Priority will be given to returning vendors. Applicants must submit three photos of current work and will be evaluated by a committee. For more information, contact Melissa McCormick at 410-326-2042, ext. 41 or Melissa.McCormick@calvertcountymd.gov, or for an application go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
Running Creek needs wine pourers
Running Creek Winery is looking for volunteers to help pour wine at the Carroll County Farm Museum 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, and 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at 500 S. Center St. in Westminster. Pourers receive special admission and a treat from Running Hare. For more information, email Kim Owens at kim@runningharevineyard.com.
County holds ALICE safety session
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Management will host a free training session titled A.L.I.C.E (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
The session, which is aimed at better preparing citizens of all ages for emergencies, will focus on responding to an active shooter situation, performing CPR, and assisting injured persons prior to professional help arriving.
For more information, call 410-535-1600, ext. 2638, email oem@calvercountymd.gov, or go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/training.
Calvert Library to hold issues forum
Calvert LibraryPrince Frederick will hold a National Issues Forum titled A House Divided 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. This discussion is designed to help people deliberate together about how we should approach the issue. What should we do to get the political system we want? What should we do to revive our ability to work together on the most urgent problems? What are we willing to give up in order to do so?
For more information, call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Walk to help end Alzheimer’s
Asbury Solomons will hold a free walk to end Alzheimer’s 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at 11100 Asbury Circle in Solomons.
Learn about the disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment, and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association and join in a ceremony to honor those affected in the world’s largest event for the disease.
Participants can sign up as a team captain, join a team or walk as individuals, and are encouraged to help raise funds.
For more information, contact Molly Gascoigne at 703-766-9019, or mgascoigne@alz.org.
Library holds Maryland schools forum
Calvert Library Prince Frederick will hold a forum titled Maryland’s Schools: A Blueprint for the Future 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Middleham Chapel, 10210 H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby.
Speakers will be Brit Kirwan of the Kirwan Commission and former State Superintendent of Schools and founder of Strong Schools Maryland David Hornbeck. A question and answer period will follow.
The event is co-sponsored by the Big Conversation Partnership for Dismantling Racism in Southern Maryland.
For more information, call 410-535-0291, or go to http://CalvertLibrary.info.
Veteran’s resource fair planned
Calvert Hospice’s We Honor Veterans program will hold a free veteran’s resource fair 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at St. John Vianney Family Life Center, 105 Vianney Lane in Prince Frederick.
Educational programs, presentations and local and state resources and businesses that cater to veterans.
For more information, call 410-535-0892, ext. 4003, or email contact Amanda Peterson at apeterson@calverthospice.org, or Amy Szatanek at aszatanek@calverthospice.org.
Boot camp for seniors planned
The Seventh Annual Southern Maryland Veterans Boot Camp will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at American Legion Post 82, 6330 N. Crain Highway in La Plata. Topics include veteran support organizations, healthcare, veteran benefits, employment opportunities and networking.
Registration is required.
For more information or to register, contact George Hawley at 301-374-1153 or george.hawley@maryland.gov, or Ray Newby at 3012-374-1143, or ray.newby@maryland.gov. To register online, go to www.mwejobs.maryland.gov.
Lions Club to hold pair of blood drives
The Calvert County Lions Club will hold blood drives 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11; and 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
The drive is in conjunction with the Anne Arundel Medical Center.
For more information, call Jim at 410-610-9939.
Cancer gala planned for Oct. 19
Diane’s Plea for the Cure cancer Gala will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at North Beach Fire Department, 8536 Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach.
There will be a live band, lavish dinner, vendors, door prizes and guest speakers, including doctors and survivors.
Tickets are $60 in advance, $75 at the door.
For more information, call Connie Stewart at 443-532-8936, or Robin Johnson at 410-586-9157.
Superheros ready to walk, run, roll and fly
Foundation 4 Heroes will hold a Race 4 Heroes beginning 8:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, on Solomons Island.
There are seven divisions as well as a costume contest, which will award prizes for best, most original, funniest, and cutest costumes. Medals will be awarded. Ages 11 and younger will race a quarter-mile and there will also be a 5K race.
Foundation 4 Heroes volunteers teach children how to be heroes and about bullying, and honor and thank veterans.
The cost is $10, $20 includes a T-shirt. Kids capes and masks will be available for purchase at the event. Sponsorships are available.
For more information, email Christina Payne at cepayne@comcast.net, or for sponsorships email Josh Yowell at josh@theyowellteam.com or Jay Lipoff at drjay@f4heroes.com, or go to www.active.com.
County holds CRP, AED safety session
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Management will host a free CPR and AED training session 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
For more information, call 410-535-1600, ext. 2638, email oem@calvercountymd.gov, or go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/training.
NARFE to hold training day
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association will hold a training day Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Comfort Inn, 4500 Crain Highway in Bowie.
Guest speaker will be Maryland Secretary of Veterans Affairs George Owings.
The training will be held to update members on the latest trends that impact active and retired members such as how to strategize while interacting with Federal and state elected officials.
For more information, contact Edward Holland at 301-848-3476, or hollandnmd@aol.com, or go to http://mdnarfe.org/.