In a very short time Huntingtown resident and business owner Christopher J. Gadway might hold the title of commissioner again, albeit this time as a “planning” rather than a “county” commissioner.
Gadway told Southern Maryland News he has applied for the seat on the six-member Calvert planning commission that officially becomes vacant March 1.
Current member Steve Jones said his farewells to the panel during its Feb. 15 meeting.
Maria Buehler, who succeeded Jones as planning commission chair last year, thanked him “for your service to this board and this county.”
Jones commended the commission members for their work, calling his board mates “very professional. Thanks, staff, for all your hard work. For all the people who complained, thank you. And for the people who didn’t complain, thank you, too.”
In a telephone interview Tuesday, Jones told Southern Maryland News he will remain on the county’s board of license commissioners — also known as the liquor board — “for the time being.”
Jones indicated now that Maryland has a new governor changes could be coming to that board. The three liquor board members are appointed by the governor.
Late last year Jones retired from the Calvert County Sheriff's Office with the rank of major.
In 2020, Jones ran for county commissioner in the first district’s Republican primary, losing to incumbent Commissioner Mike Hart (R) in a three-way race. Hart earned a third four-year term with a victory in the general election.
Jones told Southern Maryland News that while he had considered applying for reappointment to the planning commission, he felt the new board of county commissioners “is headed in its own direction.”
Gadway, who was appointed county commissioner by then-Gov. Larry Hogan (R) in 2021 to complete the unexpired term of the second district’s Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins, sought a full four-year term in 2022. Gadway lost narrowly to eventual winner Commissioner Mark Cox Sr. (R) in the Republican primary.
“As a county commissioner, I realized how important the planning commission is,” said Gadway, adding that since 2019 he has focused on being “proactive” about Calvert as a community.
He described himself as “an advocate for businesses in Calvert. Small business owners employ half the people in this country. We need a good balance of a tax base in the county — commercial and residential.”
Gadway added that he is a proponent of the effort to “revitalize agriculture in the county.”
He also affirmed he opposes “high-density development” in Calvert.
“If chosen, I look forward to serving,” Gadway said.