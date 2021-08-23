The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that a former deputy and his wife were victims of an all-terrain vehicle crash last week in Camp Creek, Ariz.
Scott and Laura Brown, both 44, were residents of Owings and the parents of three children.
According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at approximately 3:50 p.m. deputies received a call about witnesses seeing an ATV RZR “floating and tumbling down the flooded Camp Creek wash area." During this time deputies were also rescuing multiple individuals in the same area.
Arizona has what it calls a "monsoon season" every summer where parts of the state experience heavy rainfall. In Maricopa County, a flash flood warning had been issued around the time the Browns embarked on their ATV ride.
It appeared all of the parties had been accounted for until later that day when the agency received a call from a local rental company advising they had an ATV RZR (an abbreviation of the word “razor”) “that was rented and not returned, which was in the same area as the rescue,” Maricopa authorities reported.
Deputies conducted an intense search of the area with no results.
On Thursday morning the search resumed and the Browns were located deceased still inside the RZR.
The Maricopa sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the incident.
Scott Brown joined Calvert’s sheriff’s office in October 2004. He left the local agency in January 2011 to become a federal agent.
While with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Scott Brown served with the patrol and criminal investigations bureau and was also a member of the special operations team.
“Brown always served with honor and dignity,” said Sheriff Mike Evans (R) in a statement released Friday. “He will be remembered for how he loved his family and community, and how he cared deeply for those he served with.”