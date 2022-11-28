He was a part of Calvert County’s public education history. On Thanksgiving Day, James R. Hook, a retired Calvert public schools' superintendent, died at the age of 79 at Asbury Nursing Center.

Hook was born in Baltimore and grew up in Carroll County. After graduating from Western Maryland College (now McDaniel College), Hook was hired as a teacher at William Sampson Brooks Senior High School, a former all-Black school in Calvert.


