Two former College of Southern Maryland cybersecurity students, who now work at the college, have earned $500 in scholarships and guaranteed their spot in the semifinals of the national Cyber FastTrack competition.
CSM systems administrators and current CyberHawk Club sponsors Daniel Polhemus and Caleb Craft were two of 200 competitors to earn scholarships as 541 competitors were tapped to continue in the CyberStart games. which started earlier this year with a field of 13,289 participants.
The CyberStart games are a national competition that aims to test college students’ tenacity, curiosity and problem-solving skills, all of which are needed when they begin their professional careers.
In May, 2,579 American college students were named as quarterfinalists and invited to move ahead in the games after mastering 252 cybersecurity challenges ranging from simple cryptography puzzles to advanced reverse engineering problems.
At that time, 12 College of Southern Maryland cybersecurity students went beyond their classroom studies to claim their position in the Top Tier – or top 3 percent – of U.S. colleges in cybersecurity aptitude.
Those 12 students earned the No. 4 slot in Maryland and 36th in the nation, out of 5,200 U.S. colleges, to advance in the competition. But Polhemus and Craft pulled ahead two weeks ago when they delivered outstanding performances in HQ, Forensics and Moon categories.
Polhemus was one of 24 players nationally, and one of four from Maryland, who scored 100 percent on all three bases.
Both Polhemus and Craft agreed that their time in the college’s classrooms were essential for learning the basics and helping them do well, and competitions such as Cyber FastTrack has provided them a way to constantly update and hone their skills.
“The people who are the best at this are the ones who do more in their spare time,” Craft said in a news release. “The challenges in cybersecurity are new every day, so you have to keep up with everything.”
The Cyber FastTrack competition is administered in multiple phases, starting with the open access competition. Subsequent levels pit the students against others across the country in games that simulate increasingly challenging real-world problems. By continuing to compete, the students get access to CyberStart Essentials, a cybersecurity foundations course, plus participants are eligible for a chance at $2.5 million in scholarships to continue their studies.
“The leadership shown by College of Southern Maryland is commendable,” SANS Institute Director of Research Alan Paller said in the release. The SANS Institute partnered with 25 governors to host Cyber FastTrack and the CyberStart games.
“Without the talent being discovered in Cyber FastTrack, shortages of elite talent will put the United States at a severe disadvantage in protecting power systems, financial systems and military systems in times of conflict, and protecting businesses and personal privacy in peace time.” Paller said. “The College of Southern Maryland has set a high bar for other schools in Maryland and in the nation.”
“It’s all about testing your skills in penetrating (hacking), and blocking penetrators (hackers) from accessing a network,” said Pamela Mitchell, who leads CSM’s Business, Technology, and Public Services Division Cybersecurity Club, regarding the competition. “The goal is to see if a student can do this and is willing to put in the time to improve, because employers prefer that you have that knowledge. Employers are very interested in hiring CSM cybersecurity students. The skill level in the club is very high. The goal is to keep that speed up and keep the students interested.”
Cyber FastTrack is a SANS Institute program enabled, in part, by funding from the Maryland Department of Labor Licensing and Regulation EARN Program.
The College of Southern Maryland, which is a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense, has been designated as a Center of Academic Excellence for two-year schools by the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security.
For more information, go to www.cyber-fasttrack.org, or www.csmd.edu/programs-courses/cyber-center.