Whether you were one of the dozens who attended Tuesday evening’s meeting at the library in Prince Frederick or viewed it virtually, the message was a familiar one — Calvert County’s land is not conducive to intense residential development.
Greg Bowen, one of the county’s previous planning and zoning directors, told the audience that in ongoing zoning ordinance and map update, 36% of Calvert’s land “could go either way” in the areas of preservation or development.
Since Calvert began implementing zoning 57 years ago, it has established a land preservation plan that Bowen described as “one of the first in the country.”
Bowen, who now serves as executive director of the nonprofit American Chestnut Land Trust, led Tuesday’s presentation, which was organized by the group Keep Calvert Country.
A handout sheet distributed to attendees outlined the organization’s stance on possible zoning changes.
While the organization had no suggested changes for the ordinance’s agriculture districts, it stated in the rural residential districts “we see a serious need to establish criteria for approval of major subdivisions.”
Bowen noted that the fishing Creek watershed does not have a rural legacy area, which would help protect the land.
“The watershed has potential if we treated right,” Bowen said. In answer to a question from the floor, Bowen cautioned that land adjacent to Fishing Creek could be developed if it isn’t added to the county’s rural legacy map.
Residential and commercial districts were identified as areas of concern by the organization.
Keep Calvert Country maintains that increases in the base density requirements “have the potential to substantially increase the amount of future residential development, particularly in areas which are unsuitable from an environmental, financial and traffic-related standpoint. We oppose the minimum lot size of 30,000 square feet on septic systems.”
Bowen noted that septic system problems have been reported countywide, especially in communities like Dunkirk, Long Beach, White Sands and Chesapeake Ranch Estates.
Of major concern to Bowen and Keep Calvert Country organizers is the perceived level of transparency as the planning and zoning department prepares the zoning rewrite for its eventual adoption.
“All changes should be available for us to see,” Bowen said.
The revised ordinance would be reviewed by members of the planning commission — several of whom attended Tuesday's forum — and eventually, the county commissioners.
Commissioner Catherine Grasso (R), the only board member in attendance Tuesday night, assured attendees they would see all the proposed changes before a vote was taken.
“This is far from over,” Grasso told the audience. “You voted in your county commissioners to represent you.”
Grasso urged the crowd to be involved in the ongoing process of updating the zoning ordinance.
“Don’t just sit back and growl,” Grasso said.
Calvert County had a public forum at the Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center scheduled for Thursday on the issue of the revised zoning ordinance.
Updating the land use document is a process county officials anticipate will continue for several months.