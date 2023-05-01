The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office reports four people have been apprehended following a bank robbery in Dunkirk that was followed by a vehicle pursuit in the north and central areas of the county on Monday afternoon.
The alleged robbers' vehicle struck an uninvolved motorist’s vehicle, resulting in critical injuries to that motorist, police reported.
No names of anyone involved in the incidents have been released by the sheriff’s office as of Monday evening.
According to the sheriff’s office, the armed robbery occurred around 1:30 p.m. on May 1 at the M&T Bank on Route 4 in Dunkirk.
“A male suspect approached the counter and passed the teller a note, displaying a handgun demanding money,” a sheriff’s office press release stated. “The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.”
The suspect was seen by witnesses entering a brown Kia, which drove south on Route 4.
“Detectives with the criminal investigation bureau located a vehicle matching the description provided by witnesses at Route 4 and Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick,” the press release stated. “Detectives initiated a traffic stop where the suspect vehicle fled through a red light, causing several property damage accidents along northbound Route 4. A pursuit ensued along Route 2 and Route 260 in Owings.”
It was there the Kia collided with the other motorist’s vehicle, ending the pursuit.
Two occupants of the Kia were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries. Two of the Kia’s other occupants were arrested and taken to the county detention center.
The injured motorist was flown to a regional trauma center with serious injuries and remains in critical condition.
Anyone with information that could aid investigators is asked to contact Detective Wayne Wells at wayne.wells@calvertcountymd.gov or call 410-535-2800, ext. 2595.