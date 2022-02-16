During the North Beach Town Council meeting on Feb. 10, the town's public works director provided and update on the much-anticipated Twin Beaches Library project.
The new facility is to be constructed at the corner of Chesapeake Avenue and 5th Street. Donnie Bowen, director of the town's public works, reported about 20 contractors showed up for a pre-bid meeting at the project site and that bids were due the following day.
Calvert County officials told Southern Maryland News that a “virtual bid opening” was held Feb. 11 and four bids were received.
The tabulation sheet shows the four bids were submitted by: J.A. Scheibel Inc. of Huntingtown ($10.29 million), Forrester Construction Company of Rockville ($10.58 million), W.M. Davis Inc. of Hollywood ($10.84 million) and Tuckman-Barbee Construction Company Inc. of Upper Marlboro ($10.96 million).
In an email, county government spokeswoman Sarah Ehman told Southern Maryland News the bid results are “preliminary” and the “bids are currently under review.
Last year Carrie Willson, Calvert Library director, stated that the estimated cost of the project was $9.1 million after the designer, Colimore Architects, modified some of the components of the original plan. That was prior to the latest hikes in the cost of building materials.
The new branch is to be built with a combination of county, state and private funds.
The town contributed $250,000 to the design phase of the new library in the form of a community legacy grant.
Calvert’s current proposed capital improvements plan shows approximately $11.5 million budgeted for the project, with construction expected to conclude in fiscal 2024.