Two men and two women are facing charges after they allegedly stole over $500 worth of goods from a Lusby grocery store on Labor Day, according to charges filed by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.
According to court papers filed by Deputy Ryan Jones, around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 he responded to Weis on Village Center Drive for a report of a theft.
The person who reported the incident to the county control center stated the four suspects were seen loaded groceries that had not been paid for into a black truck. The complainant followed the truck to Gunsmoke Trail.
“I was able to catch up to the vehicle in the area of Gunsmoke Trail and Rawhide Road,” Jones stated in court documents. “The black Silverado continued at a slow speed and would not pull over.”
When the vehicle did stop, one of the men exited the truck and began running into the woods and subsequently leaped into a nearby pond.
Deputies began a search involving dogs and drones for the runaway while the other three truck occupants were detained.
Jones said it was learned the individual who ran was Benjamin Andrew Havenner, 56, of Newburg. The deputy said it was also learned Havenner is wanted in Charles County for failing to appear in court on felony burglary charges.
Jones stated in court papers Havenner refused to follow deputies’ orders to stop and surrender.
The sheriff’s office alerted the public about the ongoing manhunt in the Little Cove Point Road area of Lusby. Around 5:35 p.m. deputies “located Havenner inside of a truck parked on Cove Point Road with a knife to his neck saying that he was going to kill himself.”
“Negotiators responded to the scene due to Havenner being barricaded inside of a vehicle threatening to harm himself,” Jones said, adding that shortly after 7 p.m. Havenner was taken into custody.
An ambulance from Solomons took Havenner to CalvertHealth Medical Center for an emergency evaluation.
The knife was confiscated and Havenner was charged with misdemeanor theft, failure to obey a lawful order and resisting arrest. He is being held without bond.
Also charged with misdemeanor theft were Kelly Nicole Savoy-Greene, 39, of Waldorf and Katelyn Brittany Pearson, 31, of Charlotte Hall.
Savoy-Greene was released on her own recognizance. Pearson posted $1500 bond and was released.
Patrick G. Freeman Jr., 35, of Lusby was charged with misdemeanor theft and, after a search of his person yielded a quantity of suspected suboxone, was additionally charged with possession of drugs. Freeman, who drove the Silverado, was also cited for speeding and failing to stop for traffic signals. After posting $1,00 bond, Freeman was released.
According to court records, all four defendants have district court hearings scheduled for Oct. 26.
Jones stated in court papers all the goods taken from Weis were returned to the store.
“The total for all the items taken was $555.69,” Jones said.
According to court papers, Deputy Tanner Zinn was able to obtain camera footage from Weis, which Jones stated shows all four who have been charged leaving the store without paying for the merchandise and loading it into the truck.