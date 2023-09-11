Calvert County Sheriff's Office

Calvert County Sheriff's Office is in Prince Frederick.

 MARTY MADDEN/SOUTHERN MARYLAND NEWS

Two men and two women are facing charges after they allegedly stole over $500 worth of goods from a Lusby grocery store on Labor Day, according to charges filed by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

According to court papers filed by Deputy Ryan Jones, around 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 he responded to Weis on Village Center Drive for a report of a theft.


  

