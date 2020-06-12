Four more courthouse deputies on the way

On Tuesday, the Calvert County commissioners approved the addition of four sheriff’s office deputies for courthouse security as part of the fiscal year 2021 general fund budget. The vote was 4-1 with Steve Weems (R) dissenting.
Sheriff Mike Evans (R) requested the additional deputies at the behest of Calvert County Circuit Court administrative judge Mark Chandlee, who noted that jury trials are scheduled to resume in October and that Phase 2 of reopening the courthouse is scheduled to begin July 20.
The commissioners voted to use $340,000 of a projected budget surplus of $982,755 for the four deputies, who would each come at a cost of $85,000, including salary and benefits.
In addition to a backlog of seven months of cases due to COVID-19, Chandlee added that the county doesn’t have a jury assembly room where juries can social distance. Chandlee said he’s looking for a place to house juries.
Evans said that he already has two applicants for the positions and noted that the county wouldn’t have to purchase a vehicle or computer for the courthouse deputies.
If the commissioners decided not to approve the additional hires, Evans said he would likely have to put patrol deputies on duty in the courthouse, which would cost the county more.
“I’ve backed off my other requests. I’m going to support this one,” he said.
In explaining his no vote, Weems said he made a commitment to hold off on any new hiring until December.
Although he voted for the additional hiring, Commissioner Earl “Buddy” Hance (R) noted that the commissioners were changing their position three weeks after balking on adding more courthouse security.
Hance said he was concerned about how their actions would impact other departments’ funding requests. “It’s not the money. It’s the philosophy that we opened the floodgate,” he said.
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) said that overtime could become an issue if patrol deputies are used. He added that there is more flexibility with other county departments, such as delaying a project, for example, but that the county is justified in spending more for security.
With the additional spending, the budget surplus was reduced to $642,755.
The $318.4 million budget includes a half-cent property tax reduction to 93.2 cents per $100 of assessed value and a salary step for county employees plus a cost-of-living-adjustment of 1.42%. It was a reduction from the original proposal of $322 million because of the impact of COVID-19.
The budget reflects an increase of $5.9 million compared to the FY 2020 general fund budget of $313 million. The increased revenue is primarily due to the county’s payment in lieu of tax (PILOT) agreement with Dominion Energy Cove Point.
Twitter: @CalRecCALEB