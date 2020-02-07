“We’re seeing real tangible results.”
With those words, Bernie Fowler Jr. explained the results of efforts to connect others to growing things, namely vegetables.
The Farming4Hunger program has been going for seven years, Fowler said during the Prince Frederick Coalition’s Feb. 3 meeting at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center.
He noted that Farming4Hunger has installed tower gardens in various places throughout Calvert, St. Mary’s, Charles and Prince George’s counties. The organization works with convicts and students and brings them together.
“We go into high schools with ex-felons and mentor the kids,” he said, noting that the organization works with “a lot of drug court participants.”
“This is early drug and alcohol prevention without talking about drugs and alcohol,” he said. “It’s a relationship builder. It’s an opportunity at an early age to set the mindset.”
He described kids who went to a field to help harvest potatoes and wondered where the food was because they didn’t see it.
Getting convicts and kids to put their hands in the dirt and harvest vegetables has a therapeutic effect, Fowler said. He described convicts who have talked about the program’s spiritual benefits. Fowler related a story of a man from Prince George’s County who came back to visit and said that the program enabled him to find himself.
Food is a metaphor, Fowler said.
“If you want to feed the world, you teach a community, one person, at a time to take care of each other.”
According to a Farming4Hunger brochure, “Our mission is to feed the hungry and help feed the soul.” The program’s home base is the 276-acre Serenity Farm in Benedict.
