Bella and Sherry are looking for a good home. Staff favorites at the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter, the two 12-year-old domestic shorthair cats are available for adoption at no charge.
“We are waiving adoption fees for cats in an effort to ensure our animals find good families, but also to create room for more animals who need our help,” Calvert County Public Safety Director Jackie Vaughan said in a Sept. 11 news release.
The shelter decided to waive adoption fees for cats and kittens through the end of September because the facility is over capacity for cats. While the adoption fee is waived, regular adoption procedures still apply.
“Our goal is to find loving homes for as many cats as we possibly can,” Vaughn said.
Despite the shelter’s at “cat-pacity” status, for citizens who are not able to keep an indoor cat, the shelter offers the “Linda’s Working Cats” program, named after the former Calvert County commissioner and animal rights advocate the shelter for whom the building itself is also named.
These working cats, who cannot be placed in a home, can provide natural pest control in an outdoor setting.
“Its’ a program for our cats that are under-socialized and they wouldn’t be happy in a home. They are suitable for outdoors and for less interaction with people,” Crystal Dowd, shelter director, said in an interview with The Calvert Recorder. “They enjoy the company of people but don’t want to be touched.”
Shelter volunteer and rescue coordinator Dani Dickerson created the program shortly after the new year.
“We were getting a lot of cats that couldn’t be placed in a home,” Dickerson said to the Recorder. “We thought it would be best to keep them outdoors, catching mice, and doing what cats like to do. So we created the program to save more lives.”
Dowd explained that these outdoor cats could be useful on farms where there are grain and feed, kept in barns or stables, attracts mice.
The shelter would supply the crate and other materials to help acclimate the cat to the area before releasing it.
“It’s a staggered program that makes the animal comfortable with the area and makes it their new home,” Dowd said. “They get a job doing something, and they’re saving their own lives at the same time.”
The acclimation period, which lasts three to four weeks, allows the cat to recognize the sights, sounds and smells of its new home, as well as familiarize it with its new feeding ground.
To date the shelter has adopted out 24 cats through the “Linda’s Working Cats” program, to include Crush and Grayson, two domestic shorthair males that are now working on a private horse farm in Accokeek, Prince George’s County.
Cats of all ages and personalities are available for adoption, including kittens born during the warm summer months, known as “kitten season,” according to shelter staff.
Dowd said the gestation period for cats is 60 days, and that cats have multiple litters.
“We’re getting into the second litter of the year,” Dowd said.
“This time of year, with so many kittens entering the shelter, our older cats can tend to be overlooked,” Dowd said, referring to cats 8 years old and older.
The shelter currently has 14 cats over 8 years of age which includes Bella and Sherry.
The pair are current on their vaccines, spayed, and microchipped, and are available to leave with any qualified adopter on the same day as the adoption — no waiting period.
Bella was surrendered to the shelter because her family could no longer care for her.
Staff reports that she is good with other cats, dogs and children and is very affectionate and loves attention.
A family member’s allergies is what landed Sherry in the shelter.
Staff reports that she is also great with kids, other cats and dogs.
She loves sitting on laps and will fall fast asleep, nuzzled in her new owner’s arms.
To meet Bella or Sherry, go to https://calvertcountyanimalshelter.com/31/Adoption-Information, or to learn more about the “Linda’s Working Cats” program visit online.
