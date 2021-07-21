Christopher J. Gadway has been appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to fill the unexpired term of Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins on the Calvert Board of County Commissioners.
Calvert Republican Central Committee Chair Catherine Grasso told Southern Maryland News that Hogan made the appointment July 16 and sent a letter regarding his decision to Gadway, a Huntingtown resident who is also a member of the central committee.
“I’m very honored, humbled,” Gadway declared during a telephone interview with Southern Maryland News.
Gadway earned the endorsement of his fellow central committee members following a public candidates’ interview meeting at the local Republican headquarters in Prince Frederick.
“I’m pleased, it was a unanimous vote,” said Grasso, who had stated previously that Hogan could have bypassed the central committee’s recommendation and appointed a candidate of his own choosing.
“Chris is in tune with the wants and needs of Calvert’s residents,” Grasso added.
Gadway filed to seek election to a four-year term representing the second-election district last month. To date, he is the only candidate to formally file for Calvert County commissioner, although fellow Republican Steve Jones has announced his candidacy and has begun fundraising.
Gadway’s first fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday at Calvert Elks Lodge.
Gadway told Southern Maryland News the main reason he wants to serve on the board is to work to “maintain the rural character of Calvert County.”
Specifically, Gadway said he opposes any proliferation of “high density developments.”
“I believe people move here for its rural atmosphere,” said Gadway, who added that “95% of the people I’ve spoken to” favor a rural character for Calvert.
Other objectives for seeking office would be to instill “ethics and morals” to the board. The commissioners’ vote on expanding the Huntingtown Town Center in 2019 as part of the revision of Calvert’s Comprehensive Plan, said Gadway, cemented his decision to seek a seat on the board.
Calvert’s public school system was also cited as one of Gadway’s concerns.
“I want to ensure our kids are taught history as it happened,” he said.
Gadway, who has served in local volunteer fire departments, said Calvert’s responders, volunteer and paid, will have his support.
“The volunteers are some of the greatest people I know,” Gadway said.
The commissioners will meet next Tuesday and Mark Willis, county administrator, stated in an email that Gadway’s swearing-in ceremony will take place at that time.
