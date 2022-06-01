It has been over a year since Thomas “Tim” Hutchins resigned from Calvert’s board of county commissioners. The Republican elected to represent the county’s second election district created a vacancy with his departure that was subsequently filled by Christopher J. Gadway.
The 51-year-old Coast Guard veteran and Huntingtown resident first earned the unanimous support of Calvert’s Republican Central Committee and then an appointment by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to fill the vacancy.
Even prior to Hutchins’ resignation, Gadway (R), who owns and operates Property Management of Southern Maryland with his wife, Julie, was planning to run for commissioner. As he told Southern Maryland News, “In 2019 I went to a public hearing on the comprehensive plan, saw things I didn’t like and due to what I saw, decided to run for commissioner.”
When the community residents and businesses had to deal with government mandates and lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gadway declared, “That just made my desire that much stronger.”
The candidate said he wants to win the full, four-year term because, “I don’t feel I’ve been elected by the people.”
Gadway added that ever since becoming a commissioner, “I do the research every week and ask the questions.”
He pledges to continue fighting the increases in “high density development” in Calvert, create a better working relationship with the board of education and the new superintendent, help the county’s public school teachers get pay increases on a par with county government employees and work with the new sheriff and other public safety officials to make Calvert safer. That includes making sure the county has adequate funds for the needed paid emergency medical personnel.
Regarding the relationship between the commissioners and current school board, Gadway said he “tried to talk to them, but the current board and superintendent wouldn’t communicate with me.” He is optimistic that situation will change in 2023.
As for making sure taxpayers’ money is spent wisely by county government, Gadway declared that right now, “We are effective. I want to get it efficient.”
Gadway said that efficiency can be obtained with the help of second and third party reviews.
Gadway has one GOP primary opponent in July — Mark C. Cox Sr. Democrat David M. Gray will face the winner in November.