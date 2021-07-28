Calvert County Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway (R) took his seat on the board Tuesday after being sworn in by Clerk of the Circuit Court Kathy Smith (D).
Earlier this month, based on a unanimous recommendation from the Calvert County Republican Central Committee, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) appointed Gadway to fill the post vacated after Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins resigned.
In his remarks made during the board’s meeting, Gadway urged his fellow commissioners to keep the ailing former commissioner in their thoughts and prayers.
“I am profoundly honored and humbled by the governor’s trust and the citizens who put my name forward,” said Gadway, who conceded, “it’s been a hectic week.”
“The future of Calvert County is in your hands,” Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) told Gadway. “Passion for this county is what drives all of us.”
“It’s a hard job and you’re ready for it,” Commissioner Steven R. Weems (R) said in welcoming the new board member.
Gadway is a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, businessman and served for 10 years as a volunteer firefighter in his hometown, Huntingtown.
Last month Gadway became the first, and so far the only, candidate to file to run for county commissioner in 2022.
