'General Lee' on display at North Beach business

“Dukes of Hazzard” fans might want to stop in at Triton’s Garage at some point.
Devin Shaw, one of four co-owners of the one-year-old North Beach auto repair business, purchased one of the versions of the General Lee that was used during production of the “Dukes of Hazzard” TV show. Shaw said his General Lee, a 1969 Dodge Charger, is just one of some 300 or so that were used on the TV show that ran from 1979 to 1985.
He purchased the car about two years ago and has replaced “just about everything mechanically. I’m having fun with it,” Shaw said, noting that he replaced the carpet and is putting a new cover on the seats. It still has the original paint job, however. “I ripped my pants trying to jump in the window, so I didn’t weld [the doors],” he said, noting that the doors of the Chargers used on the show weren’t welded either, although they were made to appear that way. Shaw said that viewers can sometimes hear a door opening and closing if they listen carefully while watching the show. Shaw said that he and Triton co-owner Jody Yontz are automobile enthusiasts.
“We usually put something interesting in the waiting area,” Shaw said, adding that he has a “constantly revolving number of cars.” He’s not planning on getting rid of the General Lee, however. The business, which is also co-owned by his wife, Amanda Shaw, and his mother, Susan Shaw, is located at 9032 Chesapeake Ave.
Susan Shaw said her son also has a Batmobile. In addition to Triton’s, he also works as a firefighter in Washington. D.C., where he delivered two babies.
Twitter: @CalRecCALEB