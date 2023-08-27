A 24-year-old Georgia man was indicted Aug. 21 by a Calvert County grand jury on six counts related to the sexual abuse of a minor female.
According to court documents, the alleged crimes committed by defendant Jonathan Pereira Santos occurred at an Owings residence between October 2020 and August 2021.
The accuser, who is now 14, was 11 years old when the incidents allegedly began.
Charging papers filed by Detective Edward Yates of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office stated the allegations were initially made by the accuser this past spring when she and her parents reported them to the local Child Protective Services.
The details of the alleged sex acts involving Santos and his accuser are detailed in Yates’ court documents. The detective stated the accuser told authorities Santos "manipulated and groomed her."
While detectives gathered evidence at the home, a phone call initially placed by the accuser’s mother was returned by the defendant. The conversation was recorded.
According to Yates, during the conversation Santos allegedly admitted to the sex acts, stating he “hated himself for what he did.” The defendant apologized to the accuser’s mother, Yates added.
An arrest warrant was issued for Santos May 31. According to court documents the warrant was served July 18. Santos, who was employed with a technology company in Marietta, Ga., has been in jail in Calvert County on a no-bond status since his arrest.
The grand jury indictment charges Santos with two counts of sex abuse of a minor and one count each of second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, sexual solicitation of a minor and solicitation for child pornography.
Santos was scheduled to be arraigned before Judge Mark W. Carmean Monday, Aug. 28, in Calvert County Circuit Court.
The case will be prosecuted by Rebecca Cordero of the Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office.