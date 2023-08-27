Calvert County Sheriff's Office

the Calvert County Sheriff's Office in Prince Frederick.

 FILE PHOTO

A 24-year-old Georgia man was indicted Aug. 21 by a Calvert County grand jury on six counts related to the sexual abuse of a minor female.

According to court documents, the alleged crimes committed by defendant Jonathan Pereira Santos occurred at an Owings residence between October 2020 and August 2021.


  

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews