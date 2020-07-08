“Get Out and Play” programs looking to have in the sun

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation will offer a series of weekly, half-day summer activity programs for local children ages 6-12 years old, beginning July 13 to Aug. 21 from 8 a.m. to noon. The “Get Out and Play” summer activity programs will be held at Dunkirk District, Hallowing Point and Cove Point parks. The inclusive program offers fun and exciting summer activities geared toward children of all ability levels.
Program group sizes and number of groups per park locations will be limited to allow for social distancing. Activities will be outdoors and participants must be aware of, and agree to, the following guidelines, unless specified accommodations are requested prior to the start of the summer program:
• All participants must provide their own personal face covering to wear when unable to distance.
• Children must be able to participate with minimal assistance, follow multiple-step directions and follow social distancing guidelines with occasional reminders.
• Participants must be able to self-administer medication if necessary.
• No personal care or one-on-one assistance will be available.
• Participants will need to bring their own refillable water bottle, snacks, sunscreen, towel and bug spray each day.
• Participants must not have had COVID-19 symptoms or have come in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19.
• Participants and guardians must review and sign the COVID-19 Liability Waiver prior to attending programs.
Please inform staff upon registration of any special needs or accommodations needed for children. CCPR will make every effort to provide reasonable accommodations for requests received two weeks or less in advance of the start date for each program. The cost per child is $30 a week
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and precautions, CCPR is unable to offer its traditional summer camp programs this year. In response, CCPR has developed alternative summer activities using citizen feedback from a survey conducted earlier this year.
Citizen can register for the program online at https://webtrac.co.cal.md.us/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/splash.html. Activity number is 550010.
For updates on Parks & Recreation services, park availability, field closures and more visit Parks & Recreation at www.Facebook.com/CalvertCountyParks.
Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov. Stay up to date with Calvert County Government on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CalvertCountyMd.