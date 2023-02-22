It was during a recent capital projects work session that a staunch proponent of an ongoing recreational plan gave a vote of confidence to the plan’s progress.
The clubhouse project at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course is a plan that has sustained at least one huge funding hiccup — last June the Calvert County commissioners approved a $3.17 million budget addition for construction — but Shannon Nazzal, Calvert’s parks and recreation director, assured the board Feb. 14 that completion is on the horizon.
“We have a good business plan in place,” said Nazzal.
“I can’t wait to say ‘I told you so,’” said Commissioner Mike Hart (R). “It’s paying for itself. All I hear are great things. I have complete confidence.”
The $5.7 million project will create a clubhouse for Calvert’s only golf course, which was purchased by the county government from Maryland Economic Development Corporation in 2008.
The clubhouse will be a one-story, 8,150-square-foot structure that will include offices, a bar and grill, kitchens, a banquet room and a pro shop.
The facility’s original clubhouse was razed after sustaining massive weather damage in January 2018.
The clubhouse banquet room is envisioned as an event venue, similar to what it was when the private Chesapeake Hills country club was in operation. The clubhouse was the location for many wedding receptions, reunions, awards ceremonies and even celebration of life gatherings.
Hart fondly remembered those days when he grew up nearby.
“It’s such a part of the neighborhood,” he said.
The fiscal 2024 proposed capital improvement budget includes $289,000 for paving Chesapeake Hills’ parking lot once the clubhouse is ready for opening.
The parks and recreation capital improvement plan for the next six fiscal years, as recommended by staff, totals nearly $96 million. The total includes over $20 million in grant funding.
Two projects that cause some chafing during the work session included the estimated $4 million needed to replace the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. Nazzal noted that since the facility isn’t yet 20 years old, it is not eligible for Maryland’s Open Space grant funding.
The other project — a splash pad for the Dunkirk Park — is now estimated to cost $2.6 million. By consensus, the board removed the project from the list and asked Nazzal to find a way to redirect the funding.