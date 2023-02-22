It was during a recent capital projects work session that a staunch proponent of an ongoing recreational plan gave a vote of confidence to the plan’s progress.

The clubhouse project at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course is a plan that has sustained at least one huge funding hiccup — last June the Calvert County commissioners approved a $3.17 million budget addition for construction — but Shannon Nazzal, Calvert’s parks and recreation director, assured the board Feb. 14 that completion is on the horizon.


Twitter: @MartySoMdNews