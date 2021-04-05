Crews from the North Beach and Dunkirk volunteer fire departments turned on the hoses and slapped on the suds as they held benefit car washes Saturday. North Beach VFD PIO John Tippett told Southern Maryland News the events were held to raise money to aid an Anne Arundel County firefighter who was recently diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, which is commonly referred to as Lou Gherig's disease.
According to NBVFD Chief Chris Mills, approximately 40 vehicles were washed at the firehouse between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday.