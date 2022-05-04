With contested races in all three districts and the at-large race, Calvert County Republicans held a well-attended forum for county commissioner candidates on Wednesday, April 27, at Southern Community Center in Lusby.
All 12 commissioner hopefuls participated in the discussion, which was moderated by James McLeod.
The perpetual issue of dealing with residential growth came up frequently during the evening.
“We have a lot of good things in this county,” said Commissioner Mike Hart, the incumbent representing the first election district. “I think our way of life is very important.” Hart stated Calvert would stay in great shape if “we don’t outgrow past the capacity we can handle.”
“Infrastructure should always come first,” declared first district challenger Patrick Flaherty, who added he would advocate for halting all development south of the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant until a replacement Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge is built.
“I’m in charge of the critical infrastructures for Calvert County,” said Steve Jones, the current chairman of the county planning commission and the other District 1 GOP candidate. “I have a great deal of knowledge about those infrastructures.”
Jones said “traffic is the biggest problem” in Calvert and also opined that failing private sewers countywide are as big a problem as concern has mounted recently about the future of public sewer in the Prince Frederick Town Center.
Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway, the incumbent representing the second election district, noted that when he attended a 2019 meeting on revisions to the county’s comprehensive plan, “I saw some things I did not like.”
Gadway then decided to run for county commissioner. He was appointed commissioner by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) following the resignation of Thomas E. “Tim" Hutchins last year.
As for adding to Calvert’s tax base, Gadway said, “I would like to see a push for light industrial.”
His primary opponent, Mark Cox, said if elected he would be “working to maintain Calvert’s rural roots, focusing on smart growth.”
Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey, third election district incumbent, noted in his opening remarks that in Calvert over 1,000 acres “have been preserved through rural legacy” and other programs.
“That’s really a good thing,” said McConkey, who reminded attendees the county cannot simply call a halt to development that has been deemed lawful.
“We don’t have the right to stop anyone from building,” McConkey said.
“I’m requesting a pause on growth — period,” declared Catherine Grasso, who is vying to unseat McConkey. “We work for you, not special interests.”
The district race’s third candidate, Evan Turzanski, agreed with Grasso, saying there should be “a pause on growth.”
Turzanski said his focus as a county commissioner would be to “raise safety.” He added Calvert has a “lack of sidewalks,” making it hazardous for pedestrians.
“The roadways need to be able to keep up with traffic,” said at-large candidate Todd Ireland, who added appropriate land needed to be acquired for expanding Prince Frederick’s public sewer.
“It’s going to be expanded and it’s going to be out of control,” Myra Gowans, another at-large commissioner candidate, said of the Prince Frederick Town Center.
Gowans affirmed that the opinions of developers drowned out the voices of the citizens during the most recent comprehensive plan rewrite.
Incumbent at-large commissioner and current board president Earl F. “Buddy Hance said he ran for county commissioner in 2018 to “protect the rural character of Calvert County.”
Hance noted that in 2019, “I did vote against the comprehensive plan” because he was against town center expansion.
The other at-large candidate, Paul Harrison, said he sees the development headaches as a product of fiduciary problems.
“I think we’ve got to do a better job of managing money,” Harrison said.
The forum can be seen in its entirety on Calvert County government’s YouTube channel.