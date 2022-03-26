Gov. Larry Hogan (R), left, greets Sean Coogan, owner of Social Coffeehouse in Leonardtown, on Friday, March 25. Hogan stopped by various businesses during a two-day swing through Southern Maryland. Also pictured, center, is Laschelle McKay, Leonardtown town administrator. The Leonardtown business plans to move into a building formerly occupied by Dos Amigos Mexican restaurant.
Kay Sheck, left, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), Donna Phalen and Carole Brown smile for the cameras at the Prince Frederick Library.
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), left, gets an update on mobile technology from the Calvert Library Bookmobile crew, Lisa Weiland, Maya Huchla and Reiner Angala.
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
Calvert Board of Library Trustees President Jeffrey Lewis, left, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and trustee Martha Grahame tour the Prince Frederick facility's upper level.
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
The Free State's first family spent a portion of Maryland Day 2022 visiting one of Calvert County's busiest places. On Friday, March 25, Gov. Larry Hogan (R), Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan and their daughter, Jaymi Sterling, went on a quick tour of the Prince Frederick Library.
While visiting the 16-year-old, two-story structure, the Hogans chatted with library customers, staff and members of the board of trustees. The governor got to see renderings and materials samples of the soon-to-be-constructed Twin Beaches Library, and an efficiency demonstration of the recently christened bookmobile.
Hogan said he was quite pleased that the book he co-authored, "Still Standing: Surviving Cancer, Riots, a Global Pandemic, and the Toxic Politics that Divide America," was on prominent display on the library's first floor.
Hogan also visited Mully’s Brewing Company. Since 2012, Mully’s Brewing in Calvert County has brewed craft beer, and recently released a new brew called ‘The Ark and The Dove’ to commemorate Maryland Day. Mully’s Brewing is a recipient of funding from Project Restore, the state’s $25 million economic initiative to revitalize vacant retail and commercial space.
His two-day tour of Southern Maryland also included several business visits in St. Mary's County, as well as attendance at a Maryland Day ceremony in Historic St. Mary's City, where Hogan, Silas Hurry, emeritus curator of Historic St. Mary’s City, and long-time volunteer Christa Conant were honored with the Cross Bottony Award.