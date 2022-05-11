A long-time resident of Huntingtown is making reconsideration of Calvert’s revised comprehensive plan her mission. As the way to get the word out and bring about change, Myra Gowans filed earlier this year as a candidate for one of two at-large seats on the board of county commissioners. Gowans is a Republican and has three primary opponents.
“I’m worried about fragile, little Calvert County,” said Gowans, 72, who had a 40-year career in commercial development and now, in semi-retirement, writes children’s books.
She is the founder of Calvert Citizens United, which she described as “really a full-time job.”
The organization has been active in litigation designed to toss out the county’s comprehensive plan, which was revised in 2019 on a 3—2 vote by the commissioners. The court hearings are the product of Gowans and others making good on a vow after the vote to sue the county leaders.
To correct the document, which Gowans claimed would result in “massive, unrestricted development,” the plan should be remanded back to the commissioners “and listen to all the citizens.”
Gowans claimed the revision process that led to passage of the plan was dominated by input from builders. During that process, according to Gowans, the impacts of building out the county on Calvert’s infrastructure — roads, public water and sewer — were never addressed.
The candidate also believes Calvert government’s operating budget needs immediate attention.
“We’ve got to get our budget in order,” she said. “We are really broke. There’s a lot of duplication in the county.”
She advocates for the commissioners examining each line item in the budget “to make sure county government isn’t double billing.”
Regarding public education, Gowans declared the county commissioners and the school board “have to talk to one another” and develop a “solid plan to respect our teachers.”
“This is the most important election for this county,” she said. “I’m not a politician. I just want to be a public servant.”
In addition to Gowans, Republicans running at large in the July primary are current Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance, retired sheriff’s Capt. Todd Ireland and Huntingtown resident Paul Harrison. Two Democrats — Chelsea Montague and Emad Dides — will be on the ballot in the November general election.