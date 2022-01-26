Former Calvert Republican Central Committee Chair Catherine Grasso is on her party’s primary ballot for county commissioner representing the third election district.
Grasso, 71, has resided in Dunkirk for nearly 45 years. Speaking with Southern Maryland News, Grasso described herself as someone with a blue collar background possessing extensive experience with several federal government agencies, including the departments of transportation and agriculture, plus the Census Bureau.
“I have a very strong work ethic,” Grasso said.
The candidate grew up in Beltsville, attended Catholic school, and is one of eight children of a policeman and housewife, she said.
She had her husband, Frank, have raised three children in Calvert. While no longer part of the county’s daily commuters to Washington, D.C., Grasso said she has heard the complaints from others about the gridlock.
“I think we need to slow down,” she said.
As a member of the local GOP central committee, Grasso admitted, “I liked being behind the scenes.”
However, after she attended local workshops and meetings about development in Calvert, Grasso concluded that the recent boards of commissioners, “didn’t represent us. They represented the builders and developers. I’m very opposed to high-density growth. It’s gotten way out of hand.”
In addition to heavy traffic, Grasso said the added residential growth has resulted in pollution to Calvert’s waterways and has adversely impacted the farming community.
“Calvert countians should determine our future,” said Grasso, adding, “We deserve more than to just go through the motions.”
In the role as county commissioner, Grasso acknowledged there is an urgent fiduciary responsibility to taxpayers.
“It’s up to me to do my due diligence,” she said of the assessment of expenditures. “I am a fiscally conservative person. I will evaluate the long-term effects of the decisions that are made. I will be asking questions. You are not going to please everybody. My goal is to do what the people of Calvert want me to do. My special interests will be my constituents.”
The third election district commissioner’s seat is currently held by fellow Republican Kelly McConkey. To date, Grasso and another Republican, Evan R. Turzanski, are the only candidates from either party to file for the June primary.