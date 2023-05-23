The stories of Norman A. Gray Jr. and Roosevelt Ray have similarities. Both men were Calvert County residents who entered the U.S. Army in the 1940s during World War II. Neither man returned alive.
In fact, Gray, who had been part of the 370th infantry regiment, 92nd infantry division, is buried at a cemetery in Via Cassia, Italy. Gray was 23-years-old when he was killed in action on Sept. 15, 1944. He was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart.
Ray is buried somewhere in Maryland.
Gray and Ray were the first two African Americans from Calvert County known to have died in World War II.
After the conflict in Europe and the Pacific concluded, other Black veterans who returned to the county found they had to fight another battle. This one was with the county’s American Legion posts.
“The legion barred African Americans,” said Michael Kent, current president of the Calvert County Chapter of the NAACP and a Navy veteran.
In 1946, a young Prince Frederick man named Louis L. Goldstein, who left the Maryland House of Delegates five years earlier to enlist in the Marine Corps, returned to Calvert anxious to resume his career in politics, this time as a state senator. He promised to aid Black war veterans if they would help him. All made good on their promises, said Kent, as Goldstein was elected to the senate and the veteran voters helped them get their American Legion charter in 1947.
Kent noted the “bricks and mortar” presence of a legion hall was initially not there, as members of the newly chartered legion — named in memory and honor of Norman A. Gray Jr. and Roosevelt Ray — met in the basements of private homes.
Records show that in January 1955, Overton and Mary Hawkins deeded approximately 3.5 acres of land off Sixes Road in Prince Frederick as the location for Gray–Ray Post 220.
The Maryland Historical Trust lists the post as “a traditionally African American Chapter of the American Legion” headquartered in a one-story concrete building.
Army veteran Clifton Johnson, a “paid up for life” legion member who is Post 220’s current treasurer, and post chaplain Robert King, a Korean War Army veteran, told Southern Maryland News the building has not had much work done to it in its nearly 70-year history.
“Just painting,” said Johnson.
King recalled there was also some sheetrock work done at one time long ago.
One of Goldstein’s state Senate predecessors — Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s), himself a Marine Corps reservist — recently helped the local legion procure $265,000 in funding for repairs and improvements.
“We’ve already done bids,” said Johnson, who explained that process needed to be completed first in order for the legion to find out how much funding was needed.
King said the planned tasks for rejuvenating the post headquarters includes remodeling, adding a handicapped ramp to the front of the building (there already is a ramp in the rear of the structure), a new kitchen, new restrooms and waterproofing for the often used basement area which is prone to flooding.
In addition to the state funding, the legion members are hoping to finally settle a claim with their insurance company for about $300,000. King said the litigation has lasted about four years.
Kent, who serves as the post’s historian, said the legion members will participate in a legislative workshop explaining how the funds may be accessed and used. The renovations are envisioned as a way to bolster the local legion’s dwindling membership, which is currently just below 80 members.
While Norman Gray and Roosevelt Ray are memorialized nearly 80 years after losing their lives in service to America, another Calvert County resident — Sherwood Reynolds, who grew up near Sixes Road — is also remembered on the road to and from the local legion. Reynolds, a 1964 graduate of William Sampson Brooks High School, was killed during a combat mission in Vietnam while serving as a sergeant with the 9th infantry division in late February 1968.
Over 50 years later, the Army enlistee received recognition from state officials, who dedicated Sixes Road in his honor.
Meetings at Post 220 will still be held while the renovations are underway and new members are welcome to join while lapsed members are even more welcome to return, according to the post officials.
For information on the region’s American Legion posts, including 220, go to mddistrictsix.org.