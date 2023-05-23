Legion leaders in Calvert

Gray-Ray American Legion Post 220 officers, chaplain Robert King, left, treasurer Clifton Johnson and historian Michael Kent reported on plans to use state funds to repair and improve the post's nearly 70-year-old headquarters on Sixes Road. The historically African American post is named in memory of two World War II Army soldiers who lost their lives during the conflict.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

The stories of Norman A. Gray Jr. and Roosevelt Ray have similarities. Both men were Calvert County residents who entered the U.S. Army in the 1940s during World War II. Neither man returned alive.

In fact, Gray, who had been part of the 370th infantry regiment, 92nd infantry division, is buried at a cemetery in Via Cassia, Italy. Gray was 23-years-old when he was killed in action on Sept. 15, 1944. He was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart.


