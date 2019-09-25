The Calvert County Chamber of Commerce members and its board of directors has appointed Huntingtown's Lee Greely to the position of chief executive officer.
"We're focusing on providing more value to our members with greater access to information and services; ongoing advocacy on their behalf; and more support, education, and opportunities to expand their business networks. We intend to be laser-focused on creating an exceptional member experience and Lee's leadership, and business experience will be integral to making that happen," interim CEO Janna Jackson said in an email to The Calvert Recorder.
"I am very excited to be chosen by the members and board of directors to serve the chamber," Greely said in an interview with the Recorder. "I know its value in serving the businesses and the community of Calvert."
Greely most recently served as a business engagement specialist for the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, where he connected with businesses across the region to provide various workforce development services and connect local businesses with resources.
With an office located in the county, he served as the leading point of contact for Calvert County businesses desiring to connect with the Tri-County Council.
Greely has been an active member of the chamber and served as chairman of its ambassador committee and also served on its government affairs committee and nonprofit alliance.
He reports he is also an active participant in the Southern Maryland Navy Alliance Workforce Development Committee, St. Mary's County Chamber of Commerce and The Patuxent Partnership.
Prior to his time with the Tri-County Council, Greely served in a variety of leadership and business engagement roles in professional sports working for Ripken Baseball, IMG Learfield, and the Tiger Woods Foundation managing operations and staff while also connecting with local businesses to determine their needs and create partnerships.
As for his new post, Greely said, "I am looking forward to getting to know the current membership of the chamber and to really figure out what value the chamber can improve upon."
He is also eager to find new avenues the chamber can provide to support its membership.
Originally from the York, Pa., area, Greely has lived in Calvert County for more than two years. He moved here with his wife, who is a Calvert native.
"It was an easy decision to move here after visiting the area," Greely said.
Greely replaces Bob Carpenter, who retired in August after serving as the organization's CEO for two years.