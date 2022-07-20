A retired teacher and a previous member of the school board were leading the group of nine candidates vying for two at-large seats on the Calvert school board after early voting and primary day tallies were announced.
Still to be counted were potentially hundreds or even thousands of mail-in ballots.
Lisa Grenis, who taught at the elementary school level in Calvert, was leading the pack with over 4,200 votes. In a distant second was Tracy H. McGuire (nearly 3,200 votes) who served three terms between 2009 and 2020. McGuire was barred by county law from running for a fourth consecutive term in 2020, but was permitted in this year's election.
After McGuire, the third and fourth place finishers are Jana Post and Camille T. Khaleesi with just over 3,000 votes and over 2,44o votes, respectively.
In fifth place is Scott Fowler, followed by Damien Lee Villanova, Christina “Tina” Hall, Joseph Marchio and Scott Devine.
The school board race is nonpartisan. The top four vote-getters will be on the general election ballot this November. The two winners would succeed outgoing members Pamela Cousins, the board of education's current president, and Pat Nutter, a former county commissioner appointed by the commissioner board to fill the unexpired term of the late Bill Phalen.
“I’m proud and honored that so many people are supporting me,” Grenis told Southern Maryland News. “It sounds like my message is resonating with people. Education is my passion. This election is about who is most willing and capable of focusing on our students’ academic achievement.”