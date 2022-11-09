It was a nonpartisan election but one that often had the feel of a very partisan race. However, to hear the winners of Tuesday’s election for two at-large seats on the Calvert board of education speak after the votes were counted, this campaign was about school children and teachers, not politics.
“I’m so glad this has come to a closure,” said Lisa Grenis, a retired teacher who received the most votes — just over 15,000 — to lead the field of four.
Grenis said the focus must be on delivering “academic excellence with a common sense approach.”
For Jana Post, who defeated former board of education member Tracy McGuire by over 2,600 votes, making progress in overcoming the “learning loss” created by the COVID-19 pandemic and assessing the impacts of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future are formidable challenges going forward.
Post stated the board will need to deal with “teacher recruitment and retention, mental health resources, looking at special education” and other issues impacting classrooms.
Post noted “these issues are not unique to Calvert.”
“We should give the teachers the time and resources they need,” said Grenis. “They are overwhelmed. We need to remove the nonessentials,” such as the overabundance of paperwork and meetings, plus “reestablish discipline in the classrooms. Teachers can do anything but they can’t do everything.”
“My goal is to go in there and have sound, open discussions,” said Post, opining that the meetings of the current board “seem kind of scripted.”
Grenis and Post will join current members Dawn Balinski, Inez Claggett and Antoine White on the next school board.
“I can work with anyone,” said Grenis. “I can have a discussion with anyone.”
Phipps trails in register’s race
Calvert’s longtime register of wills, Margaret H. Phipps, a Democrat, was trailing Republican challenger Mark S. Lynch by 252 votes after Tuesday’s counting was completed.
More mail-in ballots — at least 8,000 — have been received by county elections officials, according to Kristen E. Scott, executive administrative aide for the Calvert board of elections.
About 2,600 mail-in ballots were canvassed and counted before Election Day. The counting of mail-in votes was to continue on Thursday.