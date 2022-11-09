It was a nonpartisan election but one that often had the feel of a very partisan race. However, to hear the winners of Tuesday’s election for two at-large seats on the Calvert board of education speak after the votes were counted, this campaign was about school children and teachers, not politics.

“I’m so glad this has come to a closure,” said Lisa Grenis, a retired teacher who received the most votes — just over 15,000 — to lead the field of four.

