The College of Southern Maryland was awarded a National Science Foundation grant for $258,912 to strengthen its cybersecurity program and to increase program enrollment.
The funding for the workforce driven grant will be used to grow talent in the Southern Maryland region to help meet the growing demand for cybersecurity personnel nationwide.
“It is our goal to deliver a diverse, inclusive, educated and skilled workforce to local military installations, and assist in meeting the workforce gap in the surrounding Washington DC metropolitan area,” CSM Business Program Coordinator Thomas J. Luginbill said in a September press release.
Luginbill said cybersecurity is a vital component of business, commerce, and everyday life.
Currently, CSM offers an associate of applied science degree in cybersecurity, which is a two-year program.
“We also have several related technology degrees – growing computer science, software development, information systems, and information services technology,” Technology and Public Service Division chair, professor Bernice Brezina said in an interview with The Calvert Recorder.
Brezina said they started with 12 graduates in 2016 and increased enrollment each year to 37 graduates in 2019.
“So, we are growing our cybersecurity graduate rolls exponentially,” Brezina said. “For FY 2019, 290 students are enrolled. There’s a lot of growth.”
Currently, 65% of the students enrolled are part-time, and 35% are full-time. Most of the courses and enrollment are at the La Plata campus. However, Brezina said they are trying to offer more courses at the Leonardtown campus, where they have a hired one faculty member to teach courses.
While CSM’s enrollment is increasing, there is reportedly a shortfall of nearly 314,000 cybersecurity professionals as of January 2019, according to a Center for Strategic & International Studies article titled ‘The Cybersecurity Workforce Gap’ referenced in the CSM release. CSIS is a non-profit policy research organization.
A big part of the NSF grant will be developing a cybersecurity management concentration within the degree program, to help fill a leadership void. The new concentration is the cybersecurity management in the associates of arts degree in cybersecurity
“Students will be able to enroll in cybersecurity management, combining cyber with business, … this will assist students in preparing for a career in cyber leadership,” CSM business professor Mary Beth Klinger said in an interview with the Recorder. “NSF likes that combination of integrating those two different areas.”
Klinger said the grant project is vital for the college and students to keep up with the changing technology. She said they will be recruiting a total of 40 students to participate in the grant program, 20 per year. The focus of the recruitment will be those in Southern Maryland who are underserved and underrepresented in cybersecurity careers.
“To ensure student success, we will also offer field trips, boot camp, guest speakers, and competitions to ensure students are interfacing with cyber leaders in the community,” Klinger said.
Who qualifies to participate? Klinger said those who have an interest in cyber, business and leadership are their target demographics and that one does not have to be a current CSM student, as outreach will be at area high schools and the community as well.
Students in need of funding assistance will have to go through the financial aid process.
“We will offer students that need financial aid a computer,” Klinger said.
For those that complete the program, they can earn entry-level positions in cybersecurity.
One of the benefits the students will have “stackable credentials” and can participate in a certification boot camp. One of the value-added cyber certifications the students can acquire is CompTIA Security +.
“They can receive [certifications] before they graduate and be a better candidate for entry-level positions,’ Klinger said. “The boot camp gives them that extra plus.”
Luginbill said the additional avenues will help students earn solid credentials to advance their careers in the field.
In addition to being better prepared for entry-level opportunities, the program will also better position students already working in the field to advance within their organization, or for those with an entrepreneurial spirit Klinger said, “there are opportunities for new business to burgeon or grow.”
For those who do not want to jump immediately into the workforce, Klinger said the opportunity exists for students to matriculate to a four-year program.
Brezina said the college just brokered a transfer agreement with the Stephenson University specifically for CSM’s cyber students to matriculate.
The college currently has transfer agreements with 46 colleges, giving students priority enrollment or guaranteed admissions, for up to 83 different degreed programs nationally and internationally.
“The nice thing about having this one is that the actual program requirement is being met,” Brezina said about the agreement with Stephenson which not only accepts the students but counts CSM’s specific cyber curriculum towards completion of the bachelor’s degree.
Brezina said they had support of the program’s advisory council, which provided the perspective of workforce needs.
The council is a formal group of academia, government and industry leaders.
The three-year grant starts on Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30, 2022. The college is still fine-tuning the details, but Brezina and Klinger said they are targeting this upcoming spring.
