While The Prince Frederick Recorder was just starting to crawl in 1971, the Calvert Marine Museum was taking its first steps, too.
The Calvert County Historical Society designated a maritime museum as a special project in 1968, and it was housed next to the Joseph Lore Oyster House on Solomons Island.
“People wanted a maritime museum to save the maritime history of Solomons Island,” said Ralph Eshelman, who served as the first director of the museum at a salary of $17,000 per year. “We broadened the scope from maritime to include estuarine and the paleontology of [Calvert] cliffs.”
The museum was officially dedicated on Oct. 18, 1970 — just six months before the first edition of The Recorder hit newstands on April 15, 1971 — and the Hon. Edward T. Hall served as master of ceremonies.
The historical society acquired the Old Solomons Elementary School in 1974 and renovations began on the museum’s current home.
Eshelman, who was the only paid employee, wrote in a piece for the museum’s Bugeye Times newsletter that secretary “Gladys Bowers frequently kept a hammer in her belt to help put up sheet rock as well as answer the phone and send out letters, etc.”
The community rallied around the future Calvert Marine museum, providing free labor and donations.
By June 1, 1975, all exhibits and artifacts had been moved and the building was on its way to taking its current form.
“It was well received by the local community. School groups used it and it grew almost every year,” Eshelman said. “You could say it was a hit.”
The centerpiece of the museum is the Drum Point Lighthouse, which was built in 1883 and designated for preservation by the Calvert County Historical Society in 1966. It was moved to its current site in March 1975.
“When I go by and see all the cars and the people,” said Eshelman, who stepped down in 1990, “it makes me feel good that it’s still popular. To me, that’s very gratifying.”
