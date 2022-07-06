Work sessions were held during the Calvert County commissioners’ June 28 meeting that could result in encouraging news for commuters and pose future challenges for developers.
As the board prepares to move forward, a session with an engineer about the anatomy of a traffic study could provide the first step in revising Calvert’s 34-year-old adequate public facilities ordinance.
During the first work session, Kerry Dull, the county’s public works director, suggested the presentation after each commissioner aired their grievances over Calvert’s ongoing traffic situation.
Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) told Dull not to bring in the consultant who did the county’s last traffic study. He noted that subdivisions built away from Route 4 are still contributing to the main road’s daily gridlock.
“It’s not just rush hour,” said Hance. “Just look at Route 4 on a Saturday morning.”
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) recalled a conversation with a developer who told him the additional traffic that eventually ended up on Route 4 from a new residential subdivision was “not my problem.”
“You’re impacting quality of life,” Hart said.
Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway (R) pointed out that there is also bumper-to-bumper traffic daily on Route 231 in Prince Frederick.
Currently, Calvert’s adequate public facilities ordinance only factors in roads and schools into its restrictions on additional residential development projects.
Mary Beth Cook, planning and zoning director, noted at the work session’s start that the 2019 county comprehensive plan includes consideration of adding other components to the facilities ordinance, including water and sewer, stormwater management, solid waste and recycling, and law enforcement along with fire, rescue and emergency medical services.
Regarding the county’s current traffic data, Cook told the commissioners her staff has submitted numerous requests to the Maryland State Highway Administration for an updated traffic study.
Commissioner Steven R. Weems (R) said staff and the board needs to “work with the delegation” regarding improvements to the traffic challenges on Route 4 and Route 231.
“We need help on this matter.”
Wrapping up the work session, the commissioners directed staff to start the process of drafting a revised adequate public facilities ordinance. That draft will subsequently be considered at a public hearing.
Town centers mulled
The day’s second work session on possible expansions of town centers was a continuation of a previous discussion by the commissioners and staff that will likely result in significant revisions to the 2019 revision to the county’s comprehensive plan. The revised document calls for the westside expansion of the Prince Frederick Town Center.
Gadway, who was not a commissioner when the revised comprehensive plan was approved, said he could support an expansion plan that would create “employment areas,” but would be opposed to adding the town center parameters for “full-blown residential.”
Cook said rewriting the zoning ordinances for the additional town center land would make that strategy work.
Long-range planner Jenny Plummer Welker advised the commissioners that state law requires the zoning to be consistent with the town center master plan and the county’s comprehensive plan.
“I think this county wants to stay rural,” said Hart.
The four commissioners participating in the town centers work session (Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey (R) left the hearing room prior to the start of the session) also reaffirmed their opposition to any plan to merge the Lusby and Solomons town centers.
Hance has pejoratively labeled the plan as “Slusby.”
The commissioners’ reaffirmation of their collective aversion to proposed changes to town center parameters in Prince Frederick, Lusby and Solomons prompted a letter to the board from David Farr, president of the American Chestnut Land Trust.
Farr wrote, “The ACLT is not opposed to growth if it does not have a significantly adverse impact on the environment and thew needed infrastructure in place.”
Farr called the strategy of expanding town centers to accommodate additional residential development projects “not in the public interest.”
