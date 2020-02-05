An Owings man who threatened to shoot an acquaintance last May was sentenced Friday to three years in prison. The incident was recorded on the victim’s cellphone.
The defendant, Kevin Leroy Moser, 56, was served a four-count indictment in June. On Oct. 8, Moser pleaded guilty to the most serious of the charges, first-degree assault.
According to the investigating officer — Tfc. James Warrick of the Maryland State Police — the victim, drove to Prince Frederick barrack right after the incident occurred. The male victim told police that he was retrieving his lawn tractor from Moser’s property during the early evening hours of May 11. “Moser began to antagonize him by bumping into him in an attempt to retaliate,” Warrick stated in court documents. The victim then “proceeded to load the tractor onto his trailer, and while he was securing it, he heard the suspect say, ‘I should just shoot you.’ As he [victim] looked up, he observed Moser approximately 20 feet away with a black revolver pointed at him.”
In addition to the video, police were provided with a written statement from the victim. Warrick stated in court documents that all the provided details “were confirmed via the video.” This included Moser stating, “I should just shoot you.”
Prior to sentencing, Calvert Circuit Court Judge Mark Chandlee viewed the video in his chambers.
“The defendant has trouble grappling with culpability,” said Calvert County Assistant State’s Attorney Timothy J. Maher, who requested that in addition to incarceration, Moser undergo mental health and substance abuse evaluations.
“There was no reason for him to pull a gun on me and threaten to shoot me,” the victim told the court.
Defense attorney Steven T. Cain stated his client “has had an uneventful life up until now.”
Cain told the court that Moser is a military veteran who has worked hard and now is on disability and takes medication.
The attorney said Moser and the victim “for 40 years had a good relationship.”
Moser’s attorney downplayed the incident, which he labeled a “narrow first-degree assault. It was just an argument. We’re not sure the gun was even loaded.” Cain pointed out that Moser never pulled the weapon’s trigger. He added that jailing Moser would hurt his family, especially since he is helping take care of his elderly parents.
“We ask the court to consider home detention,” said Cain. “I don’t think there’s any indication this will ever happen again.”
“My emotions got the better of me,” Moser told the court. “I do apologize.”
“Alcohol and drugs got the better of you,” said Chandlee. “I watched the video. You threatened to use the gun. You taunted him. As bad as this is, everybody’s lucky. Drugs, alcohol and guns were involved.”
Saying there was a “deterrent factor” that needed to be included in any punitive action, Chandlee sentenced Moser to 25 years in the Department of Corrections and suspended all but three years.
The judge also imposed five years of supervised probation.
According to court documents, after the crime was reported to police a search warrant on Moser’s residence. The search yielded two revolvers and a Western .22 LR rifle, plus ammunition for each firearm.
Chandlee stated that Moser will be prohibited from owning/possessing any firearms, must abstain from alcohol and illegal substances, undergo a mental health evaluation and have “no contact whatsoever” with the victim.
Twitter: @CalRecMARTY