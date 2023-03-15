During the Southern Maryland delegation’s March 10 meeting, a Calvert County pastor delivered a big ask to the lawmakers.
Robert Hahn, pastor of Chesapeake Church, which spearheads the organization End Hunger in Calvert, declared a much-anticipated construction project on the church’s campus is in “a bit of a conundrum.”
The project is a multi-story warehouse to be used to store food with other levels of the building planned for culinary training classroom space. The project’s original cost was $3.6 million. However, the challenges of COVID-19 are creating problems for the organization, Hahn said.
“The cost of steel has literally doubled,” the pastor said. “The price of the building has essentially doubled. We’re moving forward in faith and raising funds on our own.”
Hahn noted that in addition to previous bond bills providing allocations from the state, congressional representatives are working to get earmarks for the project in the federal budget.
“We’re about $5 million short on the total completion of this,” said Hahn. “It matters to the entire Southern Maryland delegation.”
Hahn explained that a recent study the organization showed one-third of End Hunger in Calvert “goes to Charles and St. Mary’s counties. I’m asking for the entire Southern Maryland delegation to help us close the gap. There’s an impending food shortage that has actually already arrived globally.”
Hahn stated that factors creating the crisis include shortages in fuel, supply chain issues, inflation and the war in Ukraine. The pastor noted that Ukraine is one of the world’s largest producer of wheat.
“What it’s doing to the needy is absolutely horrendous,” he said. “We want to supply food to our entire counties.”
Hahn said End Hunger in Calvert has over 70 “feeding partners” it supplies food to in the Southern Maryland region.
According to Del. C.T. Wilson (D-Charles), “The amount of money available for bond bills last year is not available this year. There’s a drastic reduction.”
Wilson explained the funding shortage was discovered when it was learned that over a half a billion dollars was “over-projected” dating back to last December.
“We’ve fallen short,” he said.
Another lawmaker, Sen. Michael A. Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George's), said lawmakers “over-anticipated” the amount of funds that would be available during the 2023 session.
“We’re going to be in a pretty tough spot,” Jackson said.
“I understand budgetary constraints,” said Hahn. “I’m asking everyone to be a little aggressive.”
Hahn warned that hungry people become desperate people, “and desperate people do desperate things. We are all going to pay for this one way or another.”
“Your words have not gone unheard,” Del. Edith J. Patterson assured Hahn.