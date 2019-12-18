He was a key figure in the growing profile of fire, rescue and emergency medical services in Calvert County.
Vernon Delmar Horsmon Sr. was 93 when he died Dec. 13. Horsmon had started his involvement with the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department in 1942 as a junior member.
After a hitch in the Army at the tail-end of World War II, with tours in the Philippines and Korea, he returned to Calvert County and resumed his involvement with the fire company.
On a professional level, Horsmon played a key role throughout the Southern Maryland region as Calvert County’s chief of Emergency Management.
“He had a lot of good people in place,” said Don Hall, who succeeded Horsmon as the county’s emergency management chief when he retired in the mid-1990s. “As a county we were compelled to have exercises because of Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant. As a county we were probably one of the best prepared in the state.”
Hall said Horsmon was appointed to the county post by the Maryland governor.
“Chief Horsmon was the epitome of a public servant,” said Joe Della Camera, the company’s current chief. “He touched so many lives and passed along his wealth of knowledge and love for the fire service by mentoring, teaching and guiding. There’s no doubt many in the fire department today were shaped by his wisdom and dedication.”
Horsmon was living in Solomons at the time of his death.
During the Dec. 3 Calvert County commissioners meeting, Commissioner Earl “Buddy” Hance (R), a longtime member of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department, noted that Horsmon was ailing. Hance tempered the news with praise of the former chief’s importance to public safety.
“He trained thousands of volunteer firefighters in Southern Maryland,” said Hance. “He’s a great man. His contributions are immeasurable. He helped me with a lot of things.”
The instruction Horsmon provided was done through the University of Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute. The Maryland State Firemen’s Association, an organization Horsmon was involved with for several years, helped the university develop the program.
“How can you come up with the words for a man that dedicated 76 years of service to the citizens of Calvert County?” Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department President Pat Hassler stated. “I can only come up with one word, and that is ‘honor.’ Living the values of respect, duty, loyalty, integrity and courage was everything he stood for.”
Hassler told The Calvert Recorder about the mentoring he received from Horsmon. “As a young volunteer, I had the opportunity to attend his instruction when teaching various fire and rescue classes, to also being on a working incident with him in command,” Hassler stated. “It was truly an honor to know him and work with him.”
When he wasn’t passing along his vast knowledge of emergency preparation and response, Horsmon also had a seat at the table with other leaders in that field.
He served terms as president of the Calvert County Fire and Rescue Association and Southern Maryland Volunteer Fireman’s Association, was a member of the MSFA legislative and executive committees, and was once vice chairman of the Maryland Fire Service Certification Board.
Horsmon’s service as Prince Frederick’s fire chief spanned four decades and earned him the title of “chief emeritus.” The company named its tower truck in his honor.
Horsmon was subsequently inducted into the halls of fame for the Calvert County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association, the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association and the MSFA. In addition to his involvement in the Prince Frederick company’s many fundraising events, Horsmon also played a key role in several of the county’s volunteer company’s annual awards banquets, as he administered the oath to incoming officers.
“The dedication Chief Horsmon had for being a volunteer is the benchmark in which every volunteer needs to look at and use as a milestone in their life,” said Hassler.
This past August, Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department members met for the last time at their old firehouse at the southbound Route 2/4 — Old Field Lane intersection.
Horsmon was among the volunteers at the meeting. With the aid of younger colleagues, he stood as he always had, front and center with the volunteers for one last group photo at the building. The structure was razed a few weeks later, and work is underway to construct a new one. While a completed structure is not on-site, company officials did hang the traditional black bunting to mark Horsmon’s passing on a part of the constructed work.
“Although his passing is sad and his presence will be sorely missed, his life remains a legacy that will forever remain,” Della Camera said.
According to his biography, Horsmon was an honorary member of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department.
Services for Horsmon will be held Saturday at the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department on Old Town Road with the gathering at 10 a.m. and services/Firemen’s Prayer at 11 a.m. At noon there will be a procession to All Saints Episcopal Church in Sunderland for graveside services. Horsmon is survived by Jean Jarvis Horsmon, his wife of 69 years; son Vernon D. “Del” Horsmon Jr. and his wife Carla Barrett of Solomons, and granddaughter Jennifer Horsmon of Huntingtown.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department.
