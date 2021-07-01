Plans to get everyone connected in Calvert appeared to be a bit disconnected based on conversations at Tuesday’s county commissioners’ meeting.
Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) announced, “I am going to call Comcast out.” He noted the county plans to bring cable internet service from Comcast, Calvert’s lone provider, to every home in the county within 300 feet of rights of way.
The total cost of the entire construction project is nearly $4 million. The board voted to use $1.6 million from the county’s fund containing receipts of a “Comcast franchise fee” levied on customers for a portion of the work. County staff is also trying to obtain a state grant for the project.
After a public hearing late last year, county officials indicated they had hoped to see the project completed by the end of 2021.
“Today, I can’t tell you where they are in progress on that,” Hance said. “We’ve been trying to get somebody in here to give us an update. That hasn’t happened yet. It’s not for lack of effort.”
Neighborhoods lacking cable service are scattered throughout the county.
Southern Maryland News reached out to a Comcast official this week but received no reply as of press time.
Budget adjustments move forward
The county commissioners conducted two public hearings Tuesday, both impacting the fiscal 2021 budget, which officially ended July 1.
The first hearing was to consider budgeting an anticipated $5.6 million reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help defray some of the county’s $7.57 million in storm-related expenditures as a result of last August’s Tropical Storm Isaias.
“Isaias caused damages in excess of $7 million,” Sharon A. Strand, finance and budget’s acting director, stated in a memo to the commissioners. “Public safety has applied for assistance from FEMA and considered a 75% reimbursement very likely. There are still many unknowns and these estimated numbers will be adjusted as the work is completed. FEMA allows us until Aug. 4 to complete the work.”
A summary of expenses shows most of Isaias’ damage was inflicted on a dozen roads in the county, with damages to bridges and culverts, as well as nearly $2 million in damages to park facilities, almost $147,000 damage to water and sewer facilities, $18,352 in damage to housing authority property and over $317,000 in debris removal costs.
After receiving no public comment during the hearing, the commissioners voted unanimously to close the record. After a 10-day waiting period the issue will return for a final vote.
“I believe the first application was denied,” said Hance, who commended county government staff for its persistence in trying to obtain the FEMA funds.
The commissioners also received no public comment on a $5.4 million increase to the fiscal 2021 adopted budget due to federally appropriated funds Calvert County received in the form of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
“The state of Maryland appropriated these funds to various state and local agencies in an effort to cover any necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency,” Mary Layman, finance and budget grants coordinator, stated in a memo to the board.
The commissioners approved the recommended budget adjustment.
Mark Willis, county administrator, said staff will soon present a report on how the CARES Act funding was spent in Calvert.
Although not related to the budget adjustment, nor discussed since it was part of the board’s consent agenda, the commissioners OK’d the termination of the local state of emergency declared in March 2020 due to the coronavirus.
Calvert will officially terminate the resolution on Independence Day at 11:59 p.m.
League calls for transparency
Sandra Raviv of the Calvert League of Women Voters spoke during the public comment segment, expressing the chapter’s support for Maryland’s police reform legislation. Currently, the commissioners are seeking public feedback on establishing citizen panels to give oversight to local law enforcement, an initiative mandated by the legislation.
Raviv stated the measure “doesn’t undermine local law enforcement” and will “address long-standing issues.”
She added that the concept of public oversight of local law enforcement is similar to what occurs with health care and education systems.
“They all need regular scrutiny to keep improving,” Raviv said. She called the origins of the police reform legislation “grassroots.”
She also called on the commissioners to be transparent during the process.
During his commissioners’ report, Hance assured the public “transparency is our number one focus.”
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews