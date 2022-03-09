After four years as county commissioner, Calvert native Earl F. “Buddy” Hance is seeking a second term. Hance recently filed for the Republican primary, running for one of two at-large seats.
Hance, a fourth-generation farmer is Calvert High School graduate. He and his wife are the parents of three children.
Hance, 66, is a Port Republic resident. He served as Maryland’s secretary of agriculture for over five years during the administration of former Democratic Gov. Martin O’Malley. For four years he was president of the Maryland Farm Bureau. Additionally, Hance is a longtime member of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department.
In 2018, Hance ran for commissioner on a “managing growth platform.” He told Southern Maryland News one of the reasons he wants to continue on the board is to “try to work through” the process of revising the county’s town center master plans. Currently, Prince Frederick and Dunkirk’s town centers are in the revision process.
Hance, who is serving as board president for the second consecutive year, explained other issues of concern going forward are making fiscal adjustments due to the state’s Blue Print for Maryland’s Future education reform and reaching the county’s goal of preserving 40,000 acres of land from development.
“I would like to see us reach our goals,” said Hance, who conceded one gets a better idea of Calvert’s financial challenges “once you sit in that chair. We’ve got some tough times ahead of us.”
The fiscal challenges Hance is ready to tackle — while working with the other four commissioners — include getting the new county administration building project done, prioritizing all capital projects and making sure Calvert maintains its quality education system.
“Small business is going to hold us together,” said Hance, adding that making sure the county’s two large businesses — Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant and Cove Point LNG Plant — remain in operation.
As for the commissioners’ roles as stewards of taxpayers’ money, Hance noted the responsibility can be a big challenge.
“Citizens have lots of requests based on their interests,” he said. “You must make sure it’s not just a want but a true need.”
In addition to Hance, other Republicans running at large in Calvert are Emad Dides, Steve Jones, Myra Gowans and Paul Harrison. To date, no Democrats have filed in the at-large races.