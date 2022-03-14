Huntingtown resident Paul Harrison believes those citizens who are currently raising children in Calvert need advocacy on the board of county commissioners. That’s why the father of three recently filed as a Republican to run for one of two at-large seats.
The 55-year-old Harrison grew up in Bowie and graduated from Eleanor Roosevelt High, a public magnet school in Prince George’s County. He first attended Johns Hopkins and then Georgetown University and subsequently earned a masters degree in business from the University of Maryland. He is a long-time accountant.
In 2002, he and wife, Tracey, moved to Calvert.
“I’ve got roots in this county,” Harrison told Southern Maryland News.
Harrison said it’s time for elected officials to listen to the parents.
“The county shouldn’t make their lives tougher,” said Harrison, who believes the community leaders need to identify “some additional resources to help” parents.
Harrison wants the next commissioner board to address “the looming mental health crisis” in the county, especially any adverse impacts to “teachers and students.”
Another concern the candidate has is what he described as a waiver of property taxes for “workforce housing” residents, which he called “fundamentally unfair.”
Harrison said it’s also time for county leaders to stop deflecting Calvert’s Route 4 traffic woes to state officials.
“I keep hearing Route 4 is a state issue, but we’ve got to find a way to address it at the county level,” said Harrison, adding that local workers, especially parents of school-age children, spend too much time stuck in traffic enduring Calvert’s gridlock.
As for assuring taxpayers their money is spent prudently at the county level, Harrison said, “I’m an expert in high-dollar budgets. I know money. I’m going to make sure all county government folks are doing their jobs.”
Harrison predicted Calvert will have a budget crisis down the road “if we continue to fund fire, rescue and police for folks who do not pay local property taxes.”
In 2014 he ran unsuccessfully as an independent for an at-large seat on the board of county commissioners. Others running at large in this year’s GOP contest are incumbent Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance, Steve Jones, Emad Dides and Myra Gowans. Chelsea A. Montague is the lone Democrat who has filed.