There are still some mail-in, absentee and provisional ballots to be tallied but it appears Calvert’s Republican voters want the next board of county commissioners to be tethered to its rural roots.
In the sometimes contentious District 1 commissioners’ GOP primary, two-term incumbent Mike Hart appears to have scored a decisive win over challenger Steve Jones, garnering nearly 50% of the vote in a three-way race. Jones tallied over 36% of the vote while fellow Republican Patrick E. Flaherty received over 14% of the votes.
“It’s not over but you would think I won,” said Hart a few hours after the polls were closed and a balance of the tallies were posted Tuesday night on Election Day.
When contacted late Wednesday morning by Southern Maryland News, Jones stated, “The people voted and we accept the numbers.”
Jones said he sent Hart a Facebook message congratulating him on his win.
“I wish him well,” said Jones, who thanked all the citizens who supported his first campaign.
Jones is a major with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, a member of the county planning commission and the county liquor board.
Democrat Tricia Powell ran unopposed in his party’s District 1 primary, and will face the Republican winner in November.
Two incumbent commissioners — Kelly D. McConkey and Christopher J. Gadway — were trailing their challengers after the early voting and primary day figures were released.
Former Calvert Republican Central Committee chairwoman Catherine Grasso had nearly 52% of the GOP vote in District 3 with McConkey holding less than 37% of the numbers. Third place candidate Evan R. Turzanski had just under 900 votes, or about 11.5%, as of Tuesday night.
A call to Grasso for comment had not been returned at press time.
Democrat Darrell Roberts ran unopposed in District 3.
In District 2, Gadway, who was appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) one year ago to fill the unexpired term of Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins, trailed challenger Mark C. Cox Sr. by over 500 votes. Over 1,500 early voting ballots were sent to the election board by registered Republicans. Those were not allowed to be counted until after 10 a.m. on July 21.
Democrat David Gray ran unopposed is district 2.
In the at-large race for Republicans, where two move on to November's general election, current Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance and retired sheriff’s captain Todd Ireland were running well ahead of the other two candidates, Paul Harrison and Myra Gowans.
“I’m extremely humbled by the the support,” said Ireland. “It’s great to see the trust. I learned a lot from this. I think I’m going to enjoy this next phase of my life.”
Ireland noted he and Hance sent out a joint flyer to Republican voters prior to the primary.
“We both care about the county,” Ireland.
The two Democrats running in the at-large race — Chelsea Montague and Emad Dides — will also both move on to November's election. Montague was in the lead, with 57-43% of the votes counted so far.