Before the bridge, before the boom, Mike Hart remembers what Calvert County was like.
“It was utopia as a kid,” said Hart, 53, a Lusby resident and business owner who grew up in the county and graduated from Calvert High School.
Hart is seeking his third term as a county commissioner. Running as a Republican in the first election district, Hart’s primary opponents are Steve Jones and Patrick Flaherty.
The decision to seek another four-year term on the board was one Hart indicated he gave much thought to before deciding.
“We have a lot of fiscal challenges,” he said, noting that of all the candidates running for commissioner, “I have the most experience on the board with the budget. A real challenge going forward will be keeping taxes low. So far, we have lived within our means.”
His tenure on the board included the county’s first across-the-board triple A bond rating, which occurred midway through Hart’s first term and has been maintained since.
In his first year in office, Hart voted against a proposed property tax rate increase.
The latest fiscal challenges for Calvert, Hart indicated, are the products of too much residential growth.
“There are some people who want us to change our way of life,” he said. “I don’t trust the traffic studies and we have septics failing countywide.”
Hart voted to adopt the revised county comprehensive plan in 2019. He told Southern Maryland News that was a mistake and he believes a rewrite is now in order.
“I want a brand new comprehensive plan,” Hart said. Of the current plan, he said, “It’s antiquated.”
He added the data provided to the county for the update was flawed.
“I want another set of eyes,” he said.
To keep Calvert’s finances in order, Hart stated, “Until we completely overhaul the comprehensive plan we are going to have to learn how to change things quickly.”
Hart said he wouldn’t hesitate to vote against an initiative or project “if we can’t afford it. To make smart decisions we should be approaching it from a ‘needs’ versus ‘wants.’”
The winner of the July 19 Republican primary in the first election district race will face Democrat Tricia Powell in the November general election.