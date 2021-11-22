After interviewing four applicants Nov. 18, the five sitting members of the Chesapeake Beach Town Council voted to have Margaret “Peggy” Hartman occupy the sixth seat.
The vacancy occurred in September when Derek Favret resigned from the panel due to his move to the Norfolk, Va., area.
Hartman was one of four applicants who interviewed for the appointment prior to the start of the council’s November meeting.
“My passion is the environment,” said Hartman, who moved to Chesapeake Beach in 2017 after a career in computer programming and project management that took her all around the world.
Hartman said her aim as a town official will be to help “keep the town vital. It’s very fragile.”
Since arriving in the bayside community, Hartman has served as the treasurer for the Friends of Jug Bay, on the board of the Seagate Homeowners Association and on the town’s board of elections.
The other three candidates for the council vacancy were Kathleen Berault, Gregory A. Kernan and Richard A. Burch.
“I’m impressed with all four,” said Mayor Pat “Irish” Mahoney after the interviews were completed.
“I am happy this decision is going to be so hard,” stated councilman Keith Pardieck prior to the start of balloting.
In a statement issued the day after Hartman’s selection and swearing-in, Mahoney said, “I am fully confident in councilwoman Hartman, as our newest member of the town council, and look forward to continuing our work as a council motivated by the goal of maintaining Chesapeake Beach as a wonderful place to call home.”