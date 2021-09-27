Currently serving as Calvert County’s interim state’s attorney, Republican Robert H. Harvey Jr. is seeking a four-year term for the job he was appointed to in March 2020.
The Montgomery County native — who served several years in the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, including a stint as deputy state’s attorney — filed several weeks ago to run in the 2022 election.
Harvey, 73, has lived in Calvert County for almost 40 years. Prior to his appointment, he had a private law practice in Calvert for 25 years.
“I think Calvert County has a unique way of life,” the Prince Frederick resident said. “Public safety is my number one priority.”
By assuring the public that any violations against them will be competently prosecuted, Harvey feels he can contribute to keeping the public safe.
“Criminals need to know there are going to be consequences,” he said.
Since being appointed by Calvert Circuit Court judges to fill the vacancy originally created when Andrew Rappaport was appointed judge by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) in 2019, Harvey has made a limited number of personnel changes. One thing he said he discovered when first taking office was that the agency “had very few written policies and procedures.”
He began the crafting of guidelines for the county’s prosecutors to follow.
“I think it has given the office some direction,” Harvey stated.
Since three-term state’s attorney Laura Martin retired in early 2019, the agency’s leader has changed three times.
“Stability is needed in the office,” Harvey said.
He also affirmed that he and the state’s attorney’s office staff have “successfully navigated our way through COVID-19.”
When asked what assurances he could give Calvert’s taxpayers that the money allocated to the state’s attorney’s office will be wisely spent, Harvey declared, “I never forget I work for the people of Calvert County. We have been able to return over $50,000 of unspent money to the county.”
Harvey stated that his office has begun its fiscal 2023 budget assessment and believes the spending plan for that period “actually will be lower.”
He cited his years of private practice and maintaining a law office as great experience for running the state’s attorney’s office like an efficient business.
To date, Harvey is the only state’s attorney candidate to officially file to run in 2022.