After 12 years at the helm of Calvert government’s finance and budget department, Tim Hayden has left the post, county officials confirmed.
Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) told Southern Maryland News that county officials will be conducting a nationwide search for a new director. Hance added that the services of a consultant has been enlisted to guide the search.
“It’ll take about six months,” Hance said.
Southern Maryland News reached out to Hayden seeking comment on his departure, but no response was received by press time.
Mark Willis, county administrator, confirmed that Hayden’s contract was not renewed. Willis also clarified that Ann Harrity Shawver, a public finance consultant, will be on board for a few weeks to “study the budget process and pick up on something we can improve.”
Willis told Southern Maryland News that finance and budget has two good deputies in Sharon Strand (accounting) and Beth Richmond (budget).
Willis said county government currently has received 10 applications for the finance and budget director’s post “with five we’ve identified as in the running.”
The county administrator conceded that Calvert has some unique budget challenges that need to be factored looking forward.
“We have a county that doesn’t like to raise taxes,” said Willis, adding that aging infrastructure, rising salaries, growth management and a limited number of big, corporate taxpayers call for proactivity to get ahead of the curve.
Willis said he hopes a new director will be hired “long before” the end of the six month window.
“But I’m not going to do it until I get it right,” he said.
