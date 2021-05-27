The Calvert County commissioners met as the local board of health on Tuesday and received a semi-annual report from Dr. Laurence Polsky, the county's health officer. In addition to bringing the board up to date with COVID-19 statistics, the health officer discussed a seasonal health concern that plagues Calvert — Lyme disease.
“Education goes a long way,” Polsky said. “This [Lyme] is an almost 100% preventable disease.”
Statistically, there were 103 Lyme cases reported in Calvert in 2018. In 2019 the number of reported cases dropped to 49. There are no stats yet for 2020.
Despite that dramatic decline, Polsky called Lyme in Calvert “an ongoing problem. If you live in Baltimore city or Rockville, your chances of getting Lyme disease is close to zero.”
Calvert’s incidents of the disease, which is transmitted by deer ticks, “is twice as high as Maryland overall. It’s important to remind everybody every spring.”
Timing is crucial in the prevention of Lyme, and Polsky declared, “If you remove the tick within 24 hours the potential for Lyme disease is zero.”
Adults are encouraged to check children for ticks if they have been outdoors.
“If you see one and remove it within the first 24 hours, there is no risk,” he said. “About 36 hours is where that risk really comes in.”
If a tick has been on a person for over 96 hours, the percentage chance of a Lyme transmission rises dramatically to 94%, Polsky told the board.
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) asked about concerns if the entire tick is not removed. Polsky said there is a plastic device sold cheaply at pet stores that will remove the entire tick.
“If the head gets left behind there’s no further risk of Lyme transmission, but the problem is that’s a setup for a bacterial infection,” Polsky explained.
The health officer also reported that there is an antibiotic treatment for anyone 9 years or older that can prevent Lyme disease once a tick is removed.
Commissioner Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins (R) suggested that Lyme disease prevention advice be made available to visitors of Calvert County parks. Polsky said that has been done before with signage.
Steps to take to keep the ticks away include wearing repellant — DEET or oil of lemon eucalyptus — and treating clothes with a solution called Permetherin.
Anyone spending time outdoors should do a daily tick check, shower soon after being outdoors and call your doctor if you get a fever or rash.
Polsky urged homeowners to remove leaves or debris from yard, since these draw ticks and the animals that carry them.
For more information on Lyme disease, go to www.cdc.gov.